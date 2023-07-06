All the Best Celebrity Fashion Moments From Wimbledon 2023

Like Glastonbury or the Cannes Film Festival, Wimbledon isn’t technically about fashion, it’s about tennis. But the Grand Slam tournament attracts a whole lot of celebrities throughout its run each year, and those famous faces always come dressed to the nines for a day of games, sets, and matches. This year has been no different as Elle Fanning, Katy Perry, and even Princess Kate have made appearances at the All England Club in their best tennis watching looks. Luckily, the all-white dress code doesn’t apply to the spectators, and many of them brought some color to the stands. See below for the best celebrity looks throughout the two weeks.

Elle Fanning Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images Elle Fanning looked extremely chic in an all-white look topped with a classic trench coat and finished off with the Loewe bracelet bag.

Princess Kate Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The Princess of Wales went for an ‘80s inspired look for her day of tennis, wearing a mint green, double breasted blazer from Balmain with a pleated maxi skirt. She completed the ensemble with all white accessories, including Gianvito Rossi pumps.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry matched in navy blue looks, with Bloom opting for a checked suit jacket. Perry, meanwhile, went for a more retro aesthetic, wearing an off-the-shoulder, long sleeved top and polka dot neckerchief.

David Beckham Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images David Beckham looked dapper in a tan suit jacket and off-white slacks as he attended the tournament with his mum, Sandra.

Leslie Mann, Iris Apatow, and Judd Apatow David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Leslie Mann matched her husband, Judd Apatow in blue, with Mann wearing a blue and white floral spring/summer 2022 Prada dress and Apatow going for a light blue checked jacket. Their daughter, Iris, meanwhile, rounded out the trio in a black and white polka dot drop waist dress from Miu Miu.

Elizabeth McGovern Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Elizabeth McGovern looked cool and comfortable in a white three-piece suit with a dark blue button down underneath.

Arsema Thomas David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Queen Charlotte star Arsema Thomas paired a loosely buttoned top with a black satin skirt and wedge heels for a stylish daytime look.