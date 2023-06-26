We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
If you’ve found rain boots in short supply lately, don’t fret, that’s just because last week was the annual Glastonbury festival, meaning British music lovers trekked out to Worthy Farm to enjoy five days of performances from Elton John, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, and more. Per usual, the muddy conditions led most attendees to opt for boots of some sort to keep their feet dry, so Doc Martens, Barbour wellies, and Hunters were ubiquitous throughout the week. Those on stage, though, mostly wore slightly less practical outfits, showing skin in sheer dresses, coordinating sets, and body armor. Below, we’re breaking down all the best celebrity outfits from this year’s festival, both on stage and off, and sharing where you can procure some of the looks for yourself.