All the Major Fashion Moments From Glastonbury Festival 2023

If you’ve found rain boots in short supply lately, don’t fret, that’s just because last week was the annual Glastonbury festival, meaning British music lovers trekked out to Worthy Farm to enjoy five days of performances from Elton John, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, and more. Per usual, the muddy conditions led most attendees to opt for boots of some sort to keep their feet dry, so Doc Martens, Barbour wellies, and Hunters were ubiquitous throughout the week. Those on stage, though, mostly wore slightly less practical outfits, showing skin in sheer dresses, coordinating sets, and body armor. Below, we’re breaking down all the best celebrity outfits from this year’s festival, both on stage and off, and sharing where you can procure some of the looks for yourself.

Cate Blanchett
The actress wore this yellow Stella McCartney suit for the third time while performing on stage with Sparks. It’s no coincidence that the second time she wore it was in the music video for the seminal art rock band’s song, “The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte.”

Maisie Williams
Williams paired her Simone Rocha’s spring/summer 2023 look with a blue Coach Tabby bag and a pair of platform boots.

India Amarteifio
It seems like the Tabby was the unofficial bag of Glastonbury 2023 as Queen Charlotte star Amarteifio also totted one around. She went all in on the brand, wearing a logo-embossed jean jacket and shorts with a black bralette and Doc Martens.

Sienna Miller
Like Amarteifio, Miller also opted for a denim on denim look.

Lily James
James covered up her knit dress with a Barbour jacket, pairing it with boots from the brand which kept her safe from the mud.

Gemma Chan
Chan also wore Barbour with her risky, all-white look.

Lana Del Rey
Fans were not pleased when Del Rey’s set got cut short after the singer arrived 30 minutes late because her “hair takes so long,” but she was able to get a few songs in, performing in a white skirt and matching corsette top.

Elton John and Rina Sawayama
John and Sawayama matched in Gucci for their joint performance. John was unmissable in a gold lacquered suit while Sawayama sparkled in an irridescent tulle dress from the brand’s fall/winter 2023 collection.

Lizzo
Lizzo showed off a couple of different looks throughout her performance, including this lace-up black and pink jumpsuit designed by Michael Ngo.

Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X wore a gold metal body harness and white fur pants to perform at day five of the festival.

Carly Rae Jepsen
Jepsen wore a complete pink camo look from I.AM.GIA to perform during day three.

Rita Ora
Ora opted for a pirate-inspired look (with a splash of cowboy) for her day four performance.