Margot Robbie is the ultimate Barbie girl. And judging by her recent string of doll-inspired looks, we’re all just living in her world. The Australian actress has taken the aesthetics of her titular very seriously throughout the film’s seemingly months-long press tour. And on Wednesday night in London, she swapped her earlier Vivienne Westwood gown for an ultra-mini dress. Something a little more “Come on Barbie, let’s go party.”

Pinks have been a cornerstone of Robbie’s wardrobe but her most recent photo call look was fashioned in a deep red satin fabric. The look was custom made by Turkish-British designer Dilara Findikoglu and featured a sleeveless corset-style bodice with various panels to accent Robbie’s figure.

The upper half of the piece then fell into a (rather short) skirt which the actress paired with slingback heels, pearl earrings, and a satin drawstring clutch. As with many of her press looks, Robbie’s ensemble was inspired by her titular character. Andrew Mukamal, Robbie’s stylist, confirmed via Instagram that the crimson look referenced the “Brunette Bubble Cut” Barbie from the 1960s.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Though Robbie rocked her signature blonde hair, her mini dress mimicked the leggy feel of the original Barbie look. The “Brunette Bubble Cut” doll is something of a collector’s item amongst Barbie fans. It currently goes for around $600 on some secondhand resellers.

Also, quite perfectly, the original “Brunette Bubble Cut” doll’s red swimsuit also came with the pink “Enchanted Evening” dress. While Robbie certainly did not wear her Dilara Findikoglu look under her Westwood gown, the pair of looks were the ultimate day-to-night Barbie moment.

Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Robbie wasn’t the only Barbie star to wear designs from Findikoglu, though. In a look that delighted many fashion enthusiasts, Hari Nef sported the designer’s viral “Knife Dress” earlier in the day. Yes, Findikoglu is known for her more edgy, sometimes, dark designs. But, certainly, it was refreshing to see her pieces in a Barbie context.