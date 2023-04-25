Sound the alarms because the Barbie press tour is officially underway. Well, kind of. On Tuesday, the film’s stars, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and America Ferrera, along with director Greta Gerwig, made an appearance at CinemaCon to promote the upcoming project. This was the first time Robbie hit a step-and-repeat in the name of the Mattel doll, and if it’s any indication of the looks to come once press is officially underway, it’s safe to say we’re in for a treat.

The actress attended the event in a pink and white gingham Prada set featuring a cropped bustier top with black scalloped detailing and a matching wrap miniskirt. She kept the styling simple for the look, adding only pink Christian Louboutin peep-toe heels and some subtle jewelry, including a Chanel anklet.

The set looks exactly like something Barbie would wear. In fact, the doll does don a pink gingham dress in the film, so we wouldn’t be surprised if Robbie was paying homage to that ensemble with her first Barbie press outfit.

Gosling, too, dressed in theme, arriving to CinemaCon in black jeans, a Barbie pink bomber jacket, and a shirt featuring Gerwig’s name in the film’s font, which he showed off for the cameras on the red carpet.

Later, the foursome took the stage to discuss the film a little before sharing some clips with the audience, with their quotes recorded on Twitter by accounts like @filmupdates. Gerwig spoke about her inspirations for the movie (The Wizard of Oz and disco music), as well as her husband, Noah Baumbach’s desire to direct the film (she told him to “step aside”). Gosling, meanwhile, talked about his character, saying, “Up until this point, I only knew Ken from afar. I didn't know Ken from within.” He continued, adding that he doubted his “Ken-ergy,” but Robbie and Gerwig “conjured” it out of him.

Between these quotes, looks, and the all around Ken-ergy, it seems we are definitely in for a treat when the Barbie premiere officially comes around this summer. Let the countdown begin.

