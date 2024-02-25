Margot Robbie has had the pleasure of dipping into the Chanel vaults and sporting jaw-dropping custom looks as part of her Barbie press tour. Tonight for the SAG Awards, though, the actress indulged in a whole new type of archival dressing as she stepped out to the event in a lost (yes, lost) couture number from Schiaparelli’s fall 2020 collection.

You might be wondering, how is this dress “lost” if Robbie is wearing it tonight in Los Angeles? Although this particular gown was included in the brand’s fall 2020 offering, the collection was never actually made. Schiaparelli designer Daniel Roseberry presented this piece (and the rest of the collection) as watercolor sketches due to production limitations surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. He was stuck in America, while the rest of his team was in lockdown in France. “Instead of the Place Vendome in Paris, it’s been designed and sketched on a park bench” Roseberry said in show notes at the time, adding “Someday very soon, I will venture back to Paris and hand these styles off to the Atelier.” Well, it looks Roseberry and the Schiaparelli atelier have found the perfect muse in Robbie.

Courtesy of Schiaparelli

Robbie’s dress wasn’t just impressive in its origin—it also had some pretty discussion-worthy design details and an apropos black and pink color way à la Barbenheimer. The base of the piece arrived in the form of a strapless LBD that was topped off with a sculptural pink train.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Instead of a typical red carpet train, though, the detail was more like an actual element on its own. It curved around Robbie’s shoulder and waist like some sort of couture confection before elegantly pooling on the floor.

For glam, the film star sported her signature blonde waves that she paired with a glossy lip and dewy eyeshadow. Accessories were kept to a minimum with simple black heels, a silver anklet, and diamond jewels.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Despite her widely-discussed Best Actress snub at next month’s Oscars (which the actress said there’s “no way to feel sad”), it’s set to be a big night for Barbie at SAG. The blockbuster is nominated in a variety categories and Robbie herself is up for the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role award. Lucky for Robbie, her look has the perfect amount of Barbie pink necessary for a win.