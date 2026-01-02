Exiting the rodeo arena for the time being, Bella Hadid approached après-ski season with her signature supermodel poise and new bomshell hair. Out in Aspen to ring in the New Year, the runway star spent the last minutes of 2025 in outfits that in outfits that balanced skitown practicality with her trademark off-duty glamour.

As with any stay in Aspen, Hadid’s time was filled with stops at the Colorado ski town’s various luxury boutiques and vintage stores. She, of course, used the opportunity to show off her own style, embracing the unseasonably warm temperatures in a cropped leather flare coat and white jeans. On her shoulder, she wore a cheetah print bag and chose all-white pieces to layer under her coat. Rounded glasses completed the look.

Like any supermodel, Hadid has had her fair share of hair changes, but this may be her biggest and blondest coiffure yet. She rang in last New Year’s Eve in New York City (part of it in Times Square, none the less) and at the time was a traditional brunette. Throughout 2025, her hair has gradually turned blonder and blonder and seemingly longer and longer.

She put that big, blonde hair on display during another shopping spree with model pal Brooks Nader, Hadid turned to a tried-and-true Aspen formula: fur and Ugg boots. The model bundled up in a Valentino shearling fur coat, black stretch leggings, and and a pair of classic Uggs. A vintage Chanel bag from 2011 tote and a printed scarf, both in bright red, added a pop of color to the look.

In many ways, Aspen is the perfect place for Hadid’s to combine all of her style flourishes. The enclave is full of Kemo Sabe hat-wearing and cowboy boot donning fashionistas. It’s also undeniably glamorous, allowing Hadid to mix and match more “Western” pieces with model staples. Take the slouchy jeans she wore with chic off-duty boots and the lace cardigan paired on top of a bold belt buckle, for example.

Hadid’s time in Aspen culminated in the perfect example of this middle point. She stepped out to Kate Hudson’s star-studded NYE party at Casa Tua in another model staple: the naked dress. She went the vintage route, choosing a embellished lace look from Georges Chakra's 2004 runway. It featured a skin-baring cut-out along the bust and a knee-length skirt. Paired with a long suede coat with a fur lining, the outfit was proof that even the most sheer pieces can be appropriate for après-ski season.