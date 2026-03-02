It’s all business in Milan for Bella Hadid. Not only did she return to the city’s catwalks for the first time in four years to walk the Prada show, but she also managed to fit in two product launches into her work trip. Fittingly, she found the perfect businesswoman’s power suit straight from the 1990s to match the moment.

Stepping out to the Italian launch of her fragrance brand Orebella, she wore a Thierry Mugler skirt set. Sourced from Nünü Vintage, it consisted of a lilac jacket with a butter yellow lapel and cuffs, paired with a matching skirt. Her jacket featured a built-in resin belt that nipped-in her waist, while the skirt was designed with a long slit along one side. She finished the look with vintage Manolo Blahnik heels, Chopard diamond earrings, and a sweeping hairdo with curls.

All together, the look seemed perfect for the kind of woman of the ’90s who had a boardroom meeting at nine in the morning, aerobics at noon, time to make some inadvertent DotCom investments at three, all to make it home at night just in time to catch Melrose Place.

Diggzy / BACKGRID

That wasn’t the only archival gem Hadid packed for her Milanese work trip. At another Orebella event, the model slipped on an off-the-runway dress from John Galliano’s spring 1998 collection for Dior. The pale blue number has fringing throughout and boasts a sheer panel along the thighs. Not only a relic of Galliano’s era at Dior, Nicole Kidman wore the exact design in an editorial for Harper’s Bazaar Australia.

If Milan was any indication, expect Hadid to bring the same momentum as the shows head to Paris.