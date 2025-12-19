Do WAGs exist in the world of horse cutting? Bella Hadid is making the case. Over the past few days, the model has been cheering on her boyfriend (and real-life cowboy) Adan Banuelos at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Of course, she’s been doing so in peak Western style.

It’s been sometime since we’ve seen Hadid in full rodeo garb, but she got right back on the saddle for the event. She wore a vintage-style paisley top that she styled with a classic leather jacket decked out in fringe. Because just one garment made of leather wouldn’t suffice, the model layered another one, a sleeveless vest, right underneath. It featured a heart-shaped cut-out at the back.

Accessories were just as on-theme. She wore a dark brown cowboy hat, leather riding boots, and a printed belt with an in-charge buckle. Stacks of silver bangles and rings finished the look.

@bellahadid

@bellahadid

For another trip to the rodeo, Hadid opted for a monochrome look that veered into Boho territory. She wore white bootcut trousers that she paired with a cream turtleneck. Over top, the model layered a fringed duster coat in suede. She added beaded necklaces and a medallion-style belt.

The standout accessory, however, was the model’s vintage Fendi Mama Baguette bag (the larger version of Carrie Bradshaw’s baguette) designed in a bold leopard print. Hadid wore the look first to the arena, and later to the fair where she munched on curly fries with her beau.

@bellahadid

After some recent modeling gigs in Paris and New York, Hadid appears to be back in full cowgirl mode. The model has been dating Banuelos since October 2023, and regularly supports the star at his various competitions. She’s also been competing in cutting horse events and equestrian competitions in her own right. “If it wasn’t for horses, I’d have never met the love of my life,” Banuelos told W in September 2024.

The couple that yeehaws together, stays together.