Bella Hadid Is Reinventing Winter Dressing

Celebrities, they’re just like us, right? That’s the claim, but sometimes it feels like stars—especially A-listers—possess special abilities. Zendaya can somehow walk for hours in So Kates without showing any sign of distress. Dua Lipa can adapt to the shifting time zones of her vacation destinations without displaying any of the effects of jet lag. And Bella Hadid seemingly does not feel the cold. The supermodel has been spending some time in New York over the past week or so while promoting her perfume line, Orabella. But though temperatures in the city dipped below freezing at points over the weekend, Hadid dressed like there was simply a light breeze in the air.

To be fair, Hadid did don a fairly seasonally-appropriate coat when she stopped by an Orabella pop-up in Manhattan on Saturday. She showed up to the fan event in a structured white long blazer, but she left it open to show off her jeans and red cardigan underneath. Any warmth such a piece could provide (which, to be honest, doesn’t seem like too much) was erased by this styling, but Hadid clearly wanted all to see her Christmas-themed red and white ensemble.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

The model paired the look with her favorite choice of eyewear, a pair of Bayonetta glasses, as well as some red, strappy Valentino Garavani Ladycrush sandals. Despite her toes’ direct exposure to the cold, they seemed to maintain a natural nude hue, and did not turn blue with frostbite. Of course, Hadid likely left her hotel, jumped in a car, and hopped out at her destination—she’s not trekking around the streets like a layman—aiding in her ability to prioritize style over function, but it still feels a little odd to see toes in the middle of an East Coast December.

For Hadid’s other outings this past weekend, she similarly dressed without first checking the weather app. On Friday, she stepped out in a gorgeous tailored denim set from Roberto Cavalli’s spring 2002 collection, sourced from Dutch vintage collector Herpium. The ensemble was fitting considering the model is currently promoting Orabella’s Alchemy Library pop-up, and paired with knee-high black leather boots from McQueen, a black croc Saint Laurent Sac de Jour bag, and her favorite glasses, she did look a bit like a high fashion librarian. And while Hadid showed way less skin with this outfit, her lack of a jacket still caused pause. Then again, we can’t blame her for not wanting to cover up such a great set.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Her outfit choice for Friday evening, however, was possibly the most baffling of all. Hadid attended yet another Orabella event in a white silk, pearl-adorned dress from Valentino’s spring/summer 2005 collection, sourced from Raffe Vintage. Michael Kors-designed Celine boots and a light jacket hemmed with knit ruffles completed the bohemian ensemble that would have been more appropriate to wear on a cool summer evening than a week before Christmas.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Hadid looked fabulous during all three of her NYC outings, and not the least bit hypothermic. Call it her celebrity superpower, or her driver’s ability to always get a parking spot right outside her destination, but maybe don’t call it winter style inspiration, we don’t want anyone freezing out there. Pin these looks and then put them aside for warmer months. Or at the very least, wear nude stockings.