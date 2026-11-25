Black Friday has become a bit of a misnomer. These days, the holiday sales kick off basically the moment you throw away your jack-o’-lantern. Throughout November, the big multiretailers slowly start placing items on sale, and by the time you’re stuffed with turkey and thinking about where to place your tree this year, all the good stuff is already gone. In 2026, don’t waste time scrolling the thousands of sale pages on Net-a-Porter, Bloomingdale’s, and Moda Operandi. Let us do the hard work for you. We’ve compiled 43 of the best items currently on sale, from a velvet Colleen Allen top you’ll want to wear to every event this December to the Dyson styling tool you need to buy in bulk (to gift, and also to keep for yourself). Below, shop our selection of the best Black Friday deals, and make sure you’re not only the best dressed, but the best gifter at all your holiday fetes this year.

Moda Operandi

Net-a-Porter

Ssense

Farfetch

Nordstrom

Bloomingdale’s

Bergdorf Goodman