Between elaborate costumes and exclusive parties, Halloween is no joke for celebrities. It’s a time for stars to get creative, an opportunity to break from their usual wardrobes in favor of over-the-top costumes and offbeat hair and makeup. It’s time to really put those Hollywood stylists, glam teams, and disposable incomes to use. Put simply—don’t expect any bagged Party City costumes from the VIP crowd.

This year’s batch of costumes has already included everything from tongue-in-cheek pop culture references (Lizzo dressed up as an Ozempic shot), classic outfits referencing landmark films like The Matrix, and couples costumes from Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. Since Halloween falls on a Thursday this year, stars have two whole weekends to really show off their spookiest fashions. So, to make sure you don’t miss one spine-chilling look, check back here to see every celebrity costume from Halloween 2024.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco as Alice in Wonderland and the Mad Hatter @selenagomez Gomez and Blanco went bold for their first Halloween together, tapping into the Tim Burton universe with looks inspired by Mia Wasikowska’s Alice and Johnny Depp’s the Mad Hatter.

Sophie Turner as Trinity from The Matrix @sophiet “Red or blue pill?” the actress proposed.

Malia Obama as a Western Snake Charmer Roger / BACKGRID Do cowgirls get along with snakes? Malia Obama certainly thinks so.

Sasha Obama as a High-Fashion Cowgirl STAR INFLUX LA / BACKGRID Judging by her street style, we’d assume the former First Daughter had all these pieces ready to go in her closet.

Lizzo as Ozempic @lizzobeeating That’s certainly one way to shut down some invasive rumors about your body.

Ice Spice as Leeloo Dallas @icespice At least the rapper didn’t have to worry about finding the perfect fiery hair to rock this The Fifth Element costume.