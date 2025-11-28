The 36 Best Luxury Gifts for Dogs and Dog Lovers

You’ve bought a gift for every important person in your life, but what about the important pets? Don’t forget about your furry friend who’s always there for you. The good news is, you don’t even have to go out of your way when purchasing a gift for your beloved pup. Heading to Tiffany’s to get some crystal for your mother-in-law? Grab a stainless steel dog bowl for Fido. Stopping by Ralph Lauren to purchase those loafers your husband has been eyeing? Pick up an adorable collared shirt for your furry friend. You’re always dressed to the nines, so why should your little companion have to suffer anything less? Answer: They shouldn’t. Below, check out 36 luxury gifts your dog will completely drool over.

Collars If you had to wear one necklace every single day, you wouldn’t settle for anything other than the best, so why should your dog?

Leashes Walk your pup in style with one of these high-fashion leashes.

Beds Dog beds are basically home decor—so invest in a piece that will add to your living room’s ambience, not detract from it.

Clothes You have an extensive wardrobe; your best friend deserves one, too.

Carriers Just think of it as another bag to add to your extensive collection.

Doggy Bag Holders The contents might be icky, but that doesn’t mean the carrier can’t be chic.

Dog Bowls Dinner is served (in Louis Vuitton).