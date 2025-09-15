The 10 Best-Dressed Stars at the 2025 Emmy Awards

That the 77th annual Emmy Awards 2025 falls smack-dab in the middle of New York Fashion Week on September 14 is no mere coincidence—this was bound to be a chicly fashion-forward event from the very start. Tonight, television’s biggest stars walked the red carpet at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, with Severance, The Studio, and The White Lotus leading the nominations. Jenna Ortega brought the fall 2025 glam early on in the evening, donning a gemstone look from designer Sarah Burton’s first Givenchy collection, which debuted at Paris Fashion Week in March. Hunter Schafer channeled old Hollywood glam in a magenta gown with velvet accents made by McQueen (whose current designer, Seán McGirr, succeeded Burton after she decamped for the house of Givenchy). Selena Gomez opted for a cowl-neck custom column gown from Louis Vuitton, replete with a dramatic train that floated behind her when she arrived at the awards show with her fiancé, Benny Blanco. Leading the men’s contingent were Sam Nivola (in fresh-off-the-runway Dior Men by Jonathan Anderson) and Severance’s Tramell Tillman, who traded his Lumon Industries digs for an all-white suit and gleaming brooch. His white-suit brethren, Pedro Pascal, paired his Celine look with ballet flats. Keep scrolling for more of our favorite looks of the night.
Hunter Schafer in McQueen
Jenna Ortega in Givenchy and Pomellato jewelry
Ruth Negga in Prada
Pedro Pascal in Celine
Selena Gomez in Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Anna Sawai in Giorgio Armani Privé and Cartier jewelry
Tramell Tillman in Dolce & Gabbana
Sam Nivola in Dior Men
Michelle Williams in Chanel and Chanel high jewelry
Owen Cooper in custom GapStudio by Zac Posen
