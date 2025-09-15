The 10 Best-Dressed Stars at the 2025 Emmy Awards

That the 77th annual Emmy Awards 2025 falls smack-dab in the middle of New York Fashion Week on September 14 is no mere coincidence—this was bound to be a chicly fashion-forward event from the very start. Tonight, television’s biggest stars walked the red carpet at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, with Severance, The Studio, and The White Lotus leading the nominations. Jenna Ortega brought the fall 2025 glam early on in the evening, donning a gemstone look from designer Sarah Burton’s first Givenchy collection, which debuted at Paris Fashion Week in March. Hunter Schafer channeled old Hollywood glam in a magenta gown with velvet accents made by McQueen (whose current designer, Seán McGirr, succeeded Burton after she decamped for the house of Givenchy). Selena Gomez opted for a cowl-neck custom column gown from Louis Vuitton, replete with a dramatic train that floated behind her when she arrived at the awards show with her fiancé, Benny Blanco. Leading the men’s contingent were Sam Nivola (in fresh-off-the-runway Dior Men by Jonathan Anderson) and Severance’s Tramell Tillman, who traded his Lumon Industries digs for an all-white suit and gleaming brooch. His white-suit brethren, Pedro Pascal, paired his Celine look with ballet flats. Keep scrolling for more of our favorite looks of the night.

Hunter Schafer in McQueen Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega in Givenchy and Pomellato jewelry Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Ruth Negga in Prada Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

Pedro Pascal in Celine Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Selena Gomez in Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. jewelry Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Anna Sawai in Giorgio Armani Privé and Cartier jewelry Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tramell Tillman in Dolce & Gabbana Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Sam Nivola in Dior Men Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Michelle Williams in Chanel and Chanel high jewelry Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Owen Cooper in custom GapStudio by Zac Posen Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images