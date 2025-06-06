24 Minimalist Summer Dresses That Prove Less Is More

Summer is, by definition, the season of the minimalist. When temperatures rise and wardrobes inevitably pare down, every piece needs to work harder. The summer dress delivers. It’s the ultimate one-and-done solution for minimalists and lazy dressers alike, seamlessly transitioning from boardroom to beach day with a simple change of accessories or the addition of a garment like a jacket. Add a structured tote and leather ballerinas for the office, or keep it simple with sandals and oversize sunglasses for a weekend off. The best part? Minimalist dresses span every price point, from investment pieces by Khaite and The Row to accessible finds from labels like St. Agni and Rue Sophie. Below, 24 summer dresses that prove less really is more.