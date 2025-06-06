ADD TO CART

24 Minimalist Summer Dresses That Prove Less Is More

by Christina Holevas
Rianne wears a yellow Prada dress
Photographed by Colin Dodgson, styled by Max Pearmain
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Summer is, by definition, the season of the minimalist. When temperatures rise and wardrobes inevitably pare down, every piece needs to work harder. The summer dress delivers. It’s the ultimate one-and-done solution for minimalists and lazy dressers alike, seamlessly transitioning from boardroom to beach day with a simple change of accessories or the addition of a garment like a jacket. Add a structured tote and leather ballerinas for the office, or keep it simple with sandals and oversize sunglasses for a weekend off. The best part? Minimalist dresses span every price point, from investment pieces by Khaite and The Row to accessible finds from labels like St. Agni and Rue Sophie. Below, 24 summer dresses that prove less really is more.

Twisted Linen Blend Halterneck Dress
$165
Cos
Teza wool maxi dress
$2,250
The Row
Long Flowing V-Neck Dress
$200
Massimo Dutti
Kendall Dress in Tech Cotton
$595
Proenza Schouler White Label
Iris Mini Dress
$195
Eterne
Halter mixy dress
$148
J.Crew
Tulula silk-poplin maxi dress
$1,180
Khaite
Soft Sculptural Mini Dress
$519
St. Agni
Satin crepe midi-dress
$3,300
Prada
Hedy strapless gathered linen and voile maxi dress
$290
Faithfull
The Shift Dress in Stretch Linen
$128
Everlane
Lou Oversize Tee Dress
$99
The Frankie Shop
Ribbed-knit maxi dress
$390
Toteme
Lana satin maxi dress
$550
Leset
The Tube Dress
$86
Coucou Intimates
Helena linen-blend midi dress
$830
Liberowe
Ambroise Cami Dress
$248
Rue Sophie
Hammered silk-blend maxi dress
$570
Róhe
Hemp-blend maxi dress
$790
Another Tomorrow
Linen Blend Mini Dress
$49.90
Uniqlo
Silk-crepe de chine midi dress
$540
Matteau
Organza Combination Midi Dress
$69.90
Zara
Devin Knit Midi-Dress
$178
Reformation
Revive Dress
$138
Aritzia