How to Nail the New Eveningwear Look, From Tuxes to T-shirts

Spring 2026 marked a season of forward momentum. With a wave of new designer debuts and houses—both legacy and emerging—entering fresh chapters, the runways felt charged with the idea that now is the time to rethink old formulas. Nowhere was that more apparent than in eveningwear. During a time when few of us are regularly dressing for black-tie affairs and dress codes skew more casual, designers seemed to intuit that getting dressed up should feel lighter and cooler, less ceremonial. At Chanel, Matthieu Blazy paired floor-length skirts with button-downs and silk tees. At Dior, Jonathan Anderson introduced a knit “tuxedo” set that felt closer to elevated loungewear than traditional tailoring (yet no less chic for a night out). Elsewhere, Lii Studio proposed a hybrid dress-slash-crisp-T-shirt, while The Row made the case for elegant shorts and heels after dark. The message was clear: eveningwear no longer has to feel formal to be special. Here’s how we’re planning to wear it this season.

The Silk Tee and Maxiskirt

Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel made a compelling case for T-shirts as a part of one’s evening ensemble. Here, a silk tee helps an embellished maxi feel far less over-the-top.

Chanel Spring 2026 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The Lounge-y Tux

Tuxedo knits at Dior felt more like loungewear than your typical suit. Interpret the look by pairing a sleek tux blazer with leggings.

Dior Spring 2026 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The Tunic Dress and Trousers

Bottega Veneta’s tunic and trousers combination—done on the runway in shades of white—is an especially easygoing take on evening dressing.

Bottega Veneta Spring 2026 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The T-Shirt Hybrid

Lii Studio’s crisp white t-shirt dress feels fresh for spring. Until you can buy it, create your own with structured separates.

Lii Studio Spring 2026 Courtesy of Lii Studio

The Evening Short

Only The Row could make us covet slouchy, wide-leg shorts. Pair them with kitten heels and a car coat for unexpected elegance.