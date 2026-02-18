FASHION

How to Nail the New Eveningwear Look, From Tuxes to T-shirts

Five outfit ideas that channel the spring 2026 runways, where designers rewrote old dress-up formulas.

by Christina Holevas
Spring 2026 marked a season of forward momentum. With a wave of new designer debuts and houses—both legacy and emerging—entering fresh chapters, the runways felt charged with the idea that now is the time to rethink old formulas. Nowhere was that more apparent than in eveningwear. During a time when few of us are regularly dressing for black-tie affairs and dress codes skew more casual, designers seemed to intuit that getting dressed up should feel lighter and cooler, less ceremonial. At Chanel, Matthieu Blazy paired floor-length skirts with button-downs and silk tees. At Dior, Jonathan Anderson introduced a knit “tuxedo” set that felt closer to elevated loungewear than traditional tailoring (yet no less chic for a night out). Elsewhere, Lii Studio proposed a hybrid dress-slash-crisp-T-shirt, while The Row made the case for elegant shorts and heels after dark. The message was clear: eveningwear no longer has to feel formal to be special. Here’s how we’re planning to wear it this season.

The Silk Tee and Maxiskirt

Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel made a compelling case for T-shirts as a part of one’s evening ensemble. Here, a silk tee helps an embellished maxi feel far less over-the-top.

Chanel Spring 2026

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Short-sleeved satin top
$1,320
Prada
Sunray pleated floral-print satin maxi skirt
$907
S.S. Daley
Giotta Round-Toe Pumps
$625
Aeyde
The Eloise gold-plated earrings
$275
Lié Studio

The Lounge-y Tux

Tuxedo knits at Dior felt more like loungewear than your typical suit. Interpret the look by pairing a sleek tux blazer with leggings.

Dior Spring 2026

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Hutton Tuxedo
$700
With Nothing Underneath
Merino Wool Seamless Leggings
$79.90
Zara
Ralypla 70 embellished crepe de chine pumps
$1,565
Manolo Blahnik
Modern Evening Ara Velvet Clutch
$835
Neous

The Tunic Dress and Trousers

Bottega Veneta’s tunic and trousers combination—done on the runway in shades of white—is an especially easygoing take on evening dressing.

Bottega Veneta Spring 2026

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Loell draped duchesse-satin midi dress
$3,200
Khaite
Pleated cotton wide-leg pants
$312
$520
Toteme
The Mod Loafers
$650
Jamie Haller
Paseo Bracelet
$98
Gorjana

The T-Shirt Hybrid

Lii Studio’s crisp white t-shirt dress feels fresh for spring. Until you can buy it, create your own with structured separates.

Lii Studio Spring 2026

Courtesy of Lii Studio
Oversized T-Shirt
$49
Cos
Panelled Skirt
$520
Lii Studio
Gianvito 105 Heels
$795
Gianvito Rossi
Silo Clutch in Shiny Calf
$1,190
Proenza Schouler

The Evening Short

Only The Row could make us covet slouchy, wide-leg shorts. Pair them with kitten heels and a car coat for unexpected elegance.

The Row Spring 2026

Courtesy of The Row
Flowing Voluminous Cape with Button Details
$390
Massimo Dutti
Étienne oversized shirt in lightweight oxford
$99.50
$128
J.Crew
Vesperis Short in Virgin Wool
$1,300
The Row
Babouche crinkled-leather pumps
$655
Le Monde Beryl