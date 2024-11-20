FASHION

6 Eyeglasses Trends to Look Out For in 2025, From Aviators to Oversized Frames

by Amir La Sure
Photographed by Willy Vanderperre
In 2024, the Y2K chokehold on fashion proved its enduring strength. Styles from the era continued to litter red carpets, and re-editions of early aughts items sold out in stores. In January, Y2K fever reached eyewear. Suddenly, Bayonetta glasses were everywhere—slim and wired, often nondescript, but without a doubt of another era. Since then, the Bayonetta has held its ground, appearing on everyone from Bella Hadid to Alex Cooper. The reintroduction of this long-forgotten eyewear design was the first of many style throwbacks.

Glasses have emerged as a wardrobe staple, and a range of designs are getting their due. It’s not just the Gisele Bündchen in The Devil Wears Prada style, but also a bigger, thick-rimmed variety, like the ones all over Saint Laurent’s spring 2025 runway. While prescriptions are usually required for this look, it’s unlikely all the It girls are hitting the eye doctor. Don’t let 20/20 vision get in the way. Check out the six emerging eyewear trends for 2025 below.

Aviators

This style has been endorsed by Tom Ford and Jenna Lyons, so you know it’s a good choice.
Miller Metal Pilot Eyeglasses
$238
Tory Burch
Aviator Optical Frames
$565
Gucci
Tag 2.0 Navigator Glasses
$435
Balenciaga
Classic Metal Aviator Eyeglasses
$440
Bottega Veneta
SL-545
$520
Saint Laurent
Optical Glasses
$415
Ferragamo
DNA Sunglasses
$430
Dolce & Gabbana

Cat-Eye

The Twisted Lady trend is taking over ready-to-wear, so it’s no surprise that this 50’s-inspired silhouette is having a moment.
Runway Sunglasses
$640
Prada
Nymph Horn
$2,895
Morgenthal Frederics
Creamy
$495
Thierry Lasry
Blue Block Cat Eye Opticals
$490
Tom Ford
Cat Eye Optical Frame
$405
Gucci
Eyeglasses Domo
€486
Emmanuelle Khahn

Thin Frames

Yes, the Bayonetta glasses will continue their takeover into 2025.
Miu Regard
$505
Miu Miu
Seashell Sunglasses
$450
Loewe
Atomic 02
$340
Gentle Monster
Juno-One
Akoni
Signature C De Cartier Precious Mount
$18,795
Cartier
Clear Serpent II
$175
James Oro

The Classics

You can never go wrong with a classic, thick-framed look.
Gayia Square Eyeglasses
$415
Chloe
LV Essential Square Anti Blue Ray Sunglasses
$455
Louis Vuitton
Newman Horn
$2,495
Morgenthal Frederics
RB5435 Optics
$178
Ray-Ban
Sartorial Sunset
$846
Brunello Cucinelli
Vilda
$330
Moscot

Oversized

Iris Apfel-approved.
Celine Bold 3 Dots Acetate Round Glasses
$400
Neiman Marcus
Butterfly Eyeglasses
$610
Chanel
Mua 01
$269
Gentle Monster
Demote
Jacques Marie Mage
2448
Lindberg
Metal Glasses
$265
Max Mara

Round Frames

If you’re not ready to make too much of a statement with your eyewear just yet, this is a great place to start.
Miu Miu Oval Optical Glasses
$378
Farfetch
Heritage Pen-Pin Glasses with Sun Lenses
$299
Ralph Lauren
Dieter Sunglasses
$320
Bally
Nestor
$195
Warby Parker
DiorCannage
$440
Dior
Eyeglasses 1502
Emmanuelle Khahn