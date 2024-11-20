In 2024, the Y2K chokehold on fashion proved its enduring strength. Styles from the era continued to litter red carpets, and re-editions of early aughts items sold out in stores. In January, Y2K fever reached eyewear. Suddenly, Bayonetta glasses were everywhere—slim and wired, often nondescript, but without a doubt of another era. Since then, the Bayonetta has held its ground, appearing on everyone from Bella Hadid to Alex Cooper. The reintroduction of this long-forgotten eyewear design was the first of many style throwbacks.

Glasses have emerged as a wardrobe staple, and a range of designs are getting their due. It’s not just the Gisele Bündchen in The Devil Wears Prada style, but also a bigger, thick-rimmed variety, like the ones all over Saint Laurent’s spring 2025 runway. While prescriptions are usually required for this look, it’s unlikely all the It girls are hitting the eye doctor. Don’t let 20/20 vision get in the way. Check out the six emerging eyewear trends for 2025 below.