Sarah Pidgeon and Celine Song Team Up for Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign

The fashion calendar can be a confounding thing. Just when the weather warms up and the public starts shedding layers, unearthing long-abandoned sundresses—brands begin releasing their fall collections. Your current mind-set might be focused on how to style thong sandals, or which pair of shorts will be your go-to this year. But right on schedule, the fall 2026 campaigns are already rolling out right now. Of course, you have the option of admiring the laissez-faire French attitudes of Celine’s offerings to come, or perhaps daydreaming about the drama of Balenciaga’s Celine Song-directed world. Remember those pieces that call out to you, but keep them in the back of your mind—save the front for open-toe shoes and floppy, sun-protecting hats. Feel free to peruse the looks that will be everywhere next season, or check back here when you’re mentally ready to dive into some seriously chic fall fashion.

Balenciaga Courtesy of Balenciaga Celine Song lent her directorial talent to Balenciaga for A New York Minute, the brand’s theatrical fall 2026 campaign, starring Love Story actor Sarah Pidgeon.

Balenciaga Courtesy of Balenciaga The campaign, which takes the form of three one-minute films, finds Pidgeon during a day in Manhattan as the actor engages in mundane tasks. She retrieves her dry cleaning, crosses a busy street, and takes a cab home. These are simple actions every New Yorker makes daily, but zoom out, and you will find it’s all movie magic.

Balenciaga Courtesy of Balenciaga Song’s videos act as an exploration of movie-making and city life. Of course, they’re also a meditation on Pierpaolo Piccioli’s latest offerings for the brand. Each scene finds Pidgeon in a different Balenciaga look, always with one of the brand’s classic bags in hand. It proves that Piccioli’s Balenciaga can be utilized in everyday life, but there is an added sense of drama to this wardrobe, even if you might not notice it at first.

Celine Photograph by Zoë Ghertner; Courtesy of Celine Celine invites you to a day at the beach in celebration of its fall 2026 campaign. The sun hides behind clouds, but the warmth comes from those around you. A group lounges on the sand and rocks and blocks each other from the whipping wind. They layer up in tailored coats with oversize shoulders and collegiate sweatshirts, protecting their belongings in patterned totes.

Celine Photograph by Zoë Ghertner; Courtesy of Celine Accessories are key. Beaded necklaces layer atop a short-sleeve knit and sunglasses cover almost every set of eyes. Color comes in the form of nautical stripes and green accents on a silk scarf. Red flannel provides a sense of nonchalance, as does the wind-blown hair and the up-close nature of Zoë Ghertner’s imagery.

Burberry Photograph by Mario Sorrenti; Courtesy of Burberry Burberry is getting in the football spirit ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer. The brand has released its autumn 2026 campaign, “A Good Sport,” celebrating the energy of the sport’s fandom.

Burberry Photograph by Mario Sorrenti; Courtesy of Burberry Jason Sudeikis, who has become especially familiar with footy thanks to his work on Ted Lasso, stars in the campaign alongside actors Jodie Turner-Smith, Lucy Punch, and Stephen Graham. Also featured are Romeo Beckham, models Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Neelam Gill, as well as football stars Eberechi Eze, Leah Williamson, Naomi Girma, and Son Heung-min.