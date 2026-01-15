Moncler x Rick Owens

Moncler is sealing its latest collaboration with a kiss. Or rather, multiple kisses. The outerwear brand is celebrating its first collaboration with Rick Owens with a campaign shot by Juergen Teller. In the set of six images, Owens, Teller, and their respective wives and creative partners, Michèle Lamy and Dovile Drizyte, trade smooches while dressed head-to-toe in the collection.

While Moncler is known mostly for its winterwear, this collaboration offers more lightweight, warm-weather options. The looks are inspired by Berlin’s brutalist architecture, as well as the city’s natural spaces, where those hulking buildings meet bucolic greenery. (Owens calls it “brucolic.”) Each garment, therefore, can take the wearer from the city streets straight to the great outdoors. An adjustable jersey skirt and nappa leather bomber may lean more toward a more cosmopolitan air, while Trailgrip Megalace sneakers and a cropped, funnel-neck down jacket are begging to be taken on a hike. With a refined color palette of black, dark dust, vintage olive, and bold carnelian red, these pieces can be worn anywhere and feel completely at home. The collection is available now on moncler.com, rickowens.eu, and in selected Moncler stores, Rick Owens flagship stores, and select retailers.