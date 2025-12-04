FROM THE MAGAZINE

The Present Moment: 66 Gift Ideas for Every Character in Your Life

by W Staff
Images courtesy of the brands. Collage by Kimberly Duck

From chic skateboards to champagne, we have the perfect gifts for the most particular of people.

The Jet-Setter

For those with a million airline miles and a Xanax supply “in case of turbulence.”

Inga-Lena x Hôtel de Crillon silk pajamas
$710
Rosewood Hotels
Hermès Vanity Case
$52,100
Hermès
Audemars Piguet Watch, price upon request
Audemars Piguet
Gohar World Caviar Set
$298
Gohar World
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Limited-Edition Miniature Fragrance Set
$315
Maison Francis Kurkdjian
Aurezzi Toothbrush
$59
Aurezzi
Rimowa Suitcase
$1,750
Rimowa
Louis Vuitton Men’s Manicure Kit
$790
Louis Vuitton
Dior Book Tote
$3,550
Dior
Tom Ford Sunglasses
$530
Tom Ford

The Fitness Freak

For those who have an Oura Ring, a macro tracker, and two gym memberships.

Bode Tennis Racket Sleeve
$590
Bode
Baina Pool Towel Set
$440
Baina
Saint Laurent Rive Droite x Bang & Olufsen Headphones
$2,600
Saint Laurent
Ferragamo Sunglasses
$479
Ferragamo
Saratoga Spring Water Still Spring Water
$3
Saratoga
Prada Paradigme Eau de Parfum 100ml
$165
Prada
Augustinus Bader the Mineral Sunscreen
$140
Augustinus Bader
Gucci Giglio Tote Bag
$2,250
Gucci
Rolex Land-Dweller 36 Watch
$14,450
Rolex
Lacoste Polo Top
$110
Lacoste
Alo Yoga Mat
$148
Alo

The Downtown New Yorker

For those you’ll find at a gallery opening or a Dimes Square bar on any given night.

Iro Jacket
$1,865
Iro
Akoni Eyewear Sunglasses
$860
Akoni
The Frick Collection Cap
$28
The Frick Collection
Seventy One Gin
$175
Seventy One
Cartier Love Unlimited Bracelet
$9,400
Cartier
Balenciaga Cristóbal Parfum
$320
Balenciaga
Fendi Spy Mini Bag
$3,250
Fendi
JW Anderson Anonymous Lovers Sweatshirt
$435
JW Anderson
Buccellati Cocktail Set
$7,500
Buccellati

The Workaholic

For those who have two phones, a standing desk, and an overflowing calendar.

Jimmy Choo Farren 85 Shoes
$875
Jimmy Choo
Montblanc Writing Traveler Document Case
$3,050
Montblanc
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex 1.7 oz
$97.50
$130
Estée Lauder
Chanel Coco Crush Bracelet
$10,050
Chanel
Apple iPhone 17 Pro, from $1,099
$1,099
Apple
Dolce & Gabbana My Sicily Handbag Bag
$3,495
Dolce & Gabbana
The Macallan Double-Cask 18-year-old Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky
$380
The Macallan
Tod’s Glove Gommino Slippers
$1,175
Tod's
Kilian Paris Angels’ Share Carafe 250 ml
$865
Kilian Paris
Bon Charge Red Light Face Mask
$261.75
$349
Bon Charge
Vhernier Earrings
$78,400
Vhernier
Brunello Cucinelli Suit
$4,500
Brunello Cucinelli

The Snow Bunny

For those who use “après-ski” as a verb.

Loro Piana Ski Goggles
$960
Loro Piana
Sorel x Barbour Boots
$450
Sorel
Champagne Laurent-Perrier Héritage Brut
$130
Laurent-Perrier
Max Mara Mittens
$290
Max Mara
Van Cleef & Arpels Necklace
$35,000
Van Cleef & Arpels
Moncler Collection Jacket
$2,040
Moncler
Burberry Candle
$280
Burberry
Phoebe Philo Bag
$8,900
Phoebe Philo
Herno Turtleneck Sweater
$565
Herno
Balmain Beauty Rouge Eau de Parfum 50 ml
$190
Balmain
Omega Watch
$21,700
Omega
Makié Hat
$160
Makié

The Proud Parent

For those who have their children as their phone background.

Armani/Casa Poker Set
$6,165
Armani/Casa
Golden Goose Sneakers
$790
Golden Goose
Celine Bag
$4,350
Celine
Polo Ralph Lauren Sweaters
$498
Ralph Lauren
Hästens Boots
$310
Hästens
Hermès Long Board
$4,075
Hermès
Lanvin Socks
$190
Lanvin
Longchamp x Constantin Riant Tote Bag
$161
$230
Longchamp
Burberry Children’s Coat
$1,495
Burberry
Bottega Veneta Come With Me Eau de Parfum
$450
Bottega Veneta
Loewe Scarf
$1,300
Loewe
Roberto Coin Necklace
$6,880
Roberto Coin