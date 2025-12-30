Why a Going-Out Top and Jeans Is the Ultimate Party Outfit Formula

With all of the complicated matters that weigh on us each day, getting dressed shouldn’t be one of them. Over the years, we’ve seen triumphant outfit formulas come and go—some of which have helped to alleviate the aforementioned task. A quick Google image search will reveal the staying power of some of these looks, like the little black dress and heels, suits and sneakers, and even the blazer and slipdress. That same search will also show that few combos are as everlasting as jeans and the going-out top.

While the phrase “going-out top” was coined in the early 2000s and popularized by early aughts It girls like Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, and Nicole Richie, the wardrobe staple actually originated in the ’60s, when youth culture first started to reject conventional clothing items in favor of the non-traditional. It maintained its popularity throughout the ’70s, after designer jeans skyrocketed to the top of the fashion trend pyramid and beckoned to be styled with something for any occasion. This continued into the ’90s, when high fashion brands like Versace and Chanel championed the simple two-piece getup on the runways in Milan and Paris.

Fast forward thirty-plus years, and jeans and the going-out top have been flaunted by icons of all ages and across industries, in moments that range from street style to award shows. Hailey Bieber showed off the look while celebrating her 29th birthday in Los Angeles back in November, wearing a vintage, sparkly DKNY top and a perfect pair of lightwash Levi’s. It was the same style as the one Britney Spears wore in her 1999 “Born to Make You Happy” music video. Mariah Carey also wore a similar getup for the opening performance of her Rainbow World Tour in 2000. In between Bieber and Carey, some of the most-watched style stars have given the outfit their chic seal of approval. From Bella Hadid in New York City to Zoë Kravitz in Paris, scroll through for a look back at the effortlessly cool combo and how you too, can make it your own.

Mariah Carey Steve W. Grayson/Hulton Archive/Getty Images To say Mariah Carey did it first would be an overstatement, but in Hailey Bieber’s case she certainly did. Two decades prior to Bieber ringing in her 29th birthday, Carey donned an extremely similar sequin going-out top (GOT) with light-wash jeans when she took to the Staples Center stage on opening night of her Rainbow World Tour in 2000.

Destiny’s Child Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Destiny’s Child brought new meaning to the phrase “triple threat” when they showed up to MTV’s Icon Tribute to Janet Jackson in 2001, wearing the epitome of early 2000s style. Think: brightly colored floral bralettes and bustiers, embellished denim, glistening chain belts and matching heels.

Britney Spears Toni Anne Barson Archive/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2002 premiere of her film Crossroads in Paris, Britney Spears hit the red carpet in a corseted Versailles-worthy top paired with bootcut jeans and pointy-toe heels.

Christina Aguilera Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images Christina Aguilera must have been taking her style cues from the same place as Destiny’s Child, seeing as she attended the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards sporting a very similar look. Rather than florals and crystals, Aguilera opted for a lacy pink crop top and extremely low-rise patchwork jeans, accented with a matching newsboy cap and of course, a belly chain.

Paris Hilton Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images Another starlet to test the limits of low-rise denim was Paris Hilton, seen above at New York Fashion Week in 2002. Hilton accessorized her jeans with a floral belt and barely-there bikini-style top that wrapped around her waist. While not exactly safe for work, we can’t help but say “that’s hot.”

Cher KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images At 56 years old (and looking better than ever), Cher performed at the 29th Annual American Music Awards in a fitted crystal vest and Chrome Hearts jeans, proving that the combo works at every age.

Rihanna Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images This list wouldn’t be complete without an appearance by Rihanna, who is notorious for serving looks from morning to night, seven days a week. Back in 2006 she helped celebrate Tommy Hilfiger’s 20th anniversary in an embroidered, purple bustier paired back to baggy jeans. The lace underwear peeking out from the top of her pants made the look all her own.

Lily-Rose Depp Rindoff/Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lily-Rose Depp brought her take on the trusty combo to the front row of Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2016 show at the Grand Palais in Paris, in a strapless top flaunting a graphic print and classic blue jeans. The red choker and heeled sandals added an elevated touch to an otherwise casual getup, making it Karl Lagerfeld-approved.

Chloë Sevigny John Parra/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Eternal It girl and fashion muse Chloë Sevigny showed up to her Lizzie photo call at the Sundance Film Festival in 2018 wearing an ultra feminine, organza top and dark washed denim with an unexpected, and quite elegant, bow in her hair.

Zoë Kravitz Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Does Zoë Kravitz ever miss? Whether she’s in a fitted column gown or carpenter pants and a white tee, Kravitz wears clothing unlike anyone else. So it’s not surprising that her going-out top and jeans moment at the Saint Laurent show in 2020 seriously hit (and still does)—the fact that it’s head-to-toe YSL by Anthony Vaccarello doesn’t hurt either.

Dua Lipa Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images Dua Lipa has perfected the pop star wardrobe, on- and offstage. The singer was papped in New York City in 2022, abs out in quilted pant-a-boots and a matching crop top. She finished off the look with an iced-out belt and matching necklace, calling to mind another timeless pair—denim and diamonds.

Kim Kardashian thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Kim Kardashian brought the cool factor to an otherwise classic look when she stepped out in Los Angeles in 2023 wearing a black strapless corset top and carpenter jeans. Her accessories—a top handle Chanel bag, black sunglasses and heels—provided just the right amount of polish to take the getup from the driver’s seat to dinner and drinks all in the same day.

Zendaya Unique Nicole/FilmMagic/Getty Images Law Roach knew exactly what he was doing when he dressed Zendaya for the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards in 2024. It’s almost as if the strapless silver corset from Jean Paul Gaultier’s Spring 2020 Couture collection was custom-made for her. Paired with straight-leg cuffed jeans and layered with metallic belts and silver jewelry, she exuded cool (as always) on the red carpet.

Devon Lee Carlson John Sciulli/WireImage/Getty Images Devon Lee Carlson brought a bit of Cher Horowitz to a night out in Los Angeles earlier this year, pairing a Valentino leopard print cardigan with fur trim dark jeans, a chain strap shoulder bag, and colorful shoes.

Bella Hadid XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images Supermodel Orebella founder Bella Hadid may as well be considered the queen of street style. Here, she was spotted in New York City in an off-the-shoulder bodysuit with perfectly tailored Levi’s, a brown belt and matching heels. We’d bet money that this photo has over a million Pinterest saves.

Tessa Thompson Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images Tessa Thompson has been pulling out all of the stops when it comes to her red carpet looks lately. But her more casual moments, like this one in New York City featuring frayed hem jeans and a leather top from Phoebe Philo-era Celine, are equally as glamorous.

Hailey Bieber @haileybieber Hailey Bieber can truly wear anything well, but when it comes to styling jeans she has definitely got it down to a science. Whether with a leather jacket, a rugby shirt, or this vintage DKNY sparkly camisole that she wore to celebrate her 29th birthday, Bieber can make jeans work for any occasion.