The 18 Best Hats for Winter 2026, Straight From the Runways

We’re calling it now: 2026 will be the year of the hat. Fatigued by algorithmic sameness and the banality of quiet luxury, shoppers are craving something with a little more character. Enter the hat—a shortcut to individuality and an easy way to inject eccentricity into the everyday. Fashion’s personality hire, if you will.

For evidence, look to the spring 2026 runways. The Row—whose minimalist designs resemble the wardrobe of a fabulously wealthy, slightly bohemian socialite—has been championing offbeat headwear for a few seasons. Valentino, Ralph Lauren, Khaite, and Toteme are just a few other brands that are on board. Don’t forget about Dior, where Jonathan Anderson designed tricorne hats inspired by former house designer John Galliano.

Luckily, there are plenty of places to find remarkable and eccentric toppers this winter. From established milliners like Gigi Burris and Esenshel to contemporary names like knitwear designer Ilana Blumberg and downtown favorite Emily Dawn Long, we’ve rounded up all of our favorites of the season.