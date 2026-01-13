FASHION

The 18 Best Hats for Winter 2026, Straight From the Runways

by Christina Holevas
We’re calling it now: 2026 will be the year of the hat. Fatigued by algorithmic sameness and the banality of quiet luxury, shoppers are craving something with a little more character. Enter the hat—a shortcut to individuality and an easy way to inject eccentricity into the everyday. Fashion’s personality hire, if you will.

For evidence, look to the spring 2026 runways. The Row—whose minimalist designs resemble the wardrobe of a fabulously wealthy, slightly bohemian socialite—has been championing offbeat headwear for a few seasons. Valentino, Ralph Lauren, Khaite, and Toteme are just a few other brands that are on board. Don’t forget about Dior, where Jonathan Anderson designed tricorne hats inspired by former house designer John Galliano.

Luckily, there are plenty of places to find remarkable and eccentric toppers this winter. From established milliners like Gigi Burris and Esenshel to contemporary names like knitwear designer Ilana Blumberg and downtown favorite Emily Dawn Long, we’ve rounded up all of our favorites of the season.

Lauren silk-blend velvet flat cap
$485
Gigi Burris
Gib wool hat
$570
The Row
Koa Hat
$2,200
Khaite
Fobello ribbed cashmere and silk-blend hat
$815
Loro Piana
Shearling winter hat black
$560
Toteme
Terry's Hat
$310
Emily Dawn Long
Wool Hat
$850
Chloé
Flap Hat
$117
Ilana Blumberg
VLogo feather-trimmed virgin wool beanie
$690
Valentino
Toscana Shearling Hat
$500
Nour Hammour
Black Oversized Beret
$220
Lemaire
Simple Ribbed Wool Beanie
$110
MHL by Margaret Howell
Capoosh
$2,100
Phoebe Philo
Jcosky Wool Felted Hat
$165
$270
Toast
Hirte Hat
$200
Shop on Gemsun
Russian Cuff Hat
$395
Esenshel
Ribbed Square Beanie
$300
Acne Studios
Noxley Pillbox Hat
$110
The Frankie Shop