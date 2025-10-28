Anya Taylor-Joy Unwraps a Tiffany & Co. Blue Box in the Jeweler’s Holiday Campaign

It’s the most wonderful time of year. Yes, the holiday season—but more specifically, we’re talking about holiday campaign season. In a bid to get on your wish list, major brands are pulling out all the stops to catch your eye amid the wintertime chaos. This year, the star power in these ads is brighter than the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, plus the offerings are just as eye-catching. If you’re struggling to find a perfectly planned present for each special someone on your list, look no further than these 2025 holiday campaigns. They will very likely unleash your gift-giving prowess, and, at the very least, they’ll put you in a festive mood.

Tiffany & Co. Photograph by Carlijn Jacob; Courtesy of Tiffany & Co. This holiday season, Tiffany & Co. is reaffirming its status as the quintessential gifting destination—and its role in so many expressions of love. That’s the thrust behind Tiffany’s 2025 holiday campaign titled “Love is a Gift,” starring house ambassador Anya Taylor-Joy.

Tiffany & Co. Photograph by Carlijn Jacob; Courtesy of Tiffany & Co. Taylor-Joy looks timeless in images captured by Carlijn Jacobs, wearing simple black ensembles to better showcase the iconic Tiffany pieces that adorn her.

Tiffany & Co. Photograph by Carlijn Jacob; Courtesy of Tiffany & Co. Of course, the iconic Tiffany blue box is on display as well, in varying sizes, suggesting an array of gifting options from the jeweler.

Tory Burch Photograph by Oliver Hadlee Pearch; Courtesy of Tory Burch It’s girls’ night out for Alex Consani and Yasmin Wijnaldum in Tory Burch’s holiday campaign, which follows the two models on a series of misadventures.

Tory Burch Photograph by Oliver Hadlee Pearch; Courtesy of Tory Burch The outing starts on the streets of New York, where Consani and Wijnaldum work together to carry a Christmas tree back to their abode. They then grab dinner at The Grill before sneaking into the restaurant’s kitchen, and finally end the evening with some karaoke.

Tory Burch Photograph by Oliver Hadlee Pearch; Courtesy of Tory Burch In addition to Consani and Wijnaldum, the other stars of the campaign are Tory Burch’s handbags. The models tote around their Romy bags while carrying that pine tree, and bring their Kiras to karaoke. The mini Fleming Hobo adds some holiday sparkle to their ensembles, while a Pierced bag decorated with beaded fringe stands out among an array of covetable items from Tory Burch’s gift guide.

Prada Photograph by Glen Luchford; Courtesy of Prada Prada is touching on a common wintertime experience for its 2025 holiday campaign: The trek we all take at some point—often as a family in December—to a relative’s home or a winter retreat, weaving through the pines and braving the dusting of snow for a reunion of some kind.

Prada Photograph by Glen Luchford; Courtesy of Prada “A Winter’s Tale” stars Maya Hawke, Damson Idris, Louis Partridge, Letitia Wright, and Li Xian, a chosen family enjoying the festive season together.

Prada Photograph by Glen Luchford; Courtesy of Prada Glen Luchford captures this cinematic campaign, which illustrates a time of kinship and togetherness, but also the moments of frustration that can emerge. Always, though, the magic of wintertime seems to win out.

Bergdorf Goodman Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman Bergdorf Goodman is kicking off the holiday season this year with “The Bergdorf Soirée,” a campaign celebrating the magic of wintertime in New York City. Designed with its clients in mind, “The Bergdorf Soirée” focuses on the often-overlooked moments throughout the holidays.

Bergdorf Goodman Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman Bergdorf exec Linda Fargo stars alongside designer Willy Chavarria, model Maggie Maurer, and artists Cacho Falcon, Quentin Jones, and Bernard Maisner. Fargo and Chavarria squeeze in a last-minute chat on the phone, while twin influencers TK Wonder and Cipriana Quann try on looks for a party.

Bergdorf Goodman Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman Of course, some gorgeous fashion is on display, with the Quann sisters matching in Marc Jacobs, Chavarria looking cozy in a Tom Ford robe, and Maurer dressed in head-to-toe Schiaparelli. But this is Bergdorf’s we’re talking about, so the campaign is simply a sneak peek of the many options that will soon be available for all one’s gifting needs at the store this winter.