The Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life

Cozy accessories, unique jewelry and luxe beauty products that are sure to please your mom, your sister or your girlfriend.

The best gifts tend fall into one or several of the following categories: useful, cozy, beautiful, and luxurious. (If they check all four boxes, even better!) And luxurious doesn’t have to mean break-the-bank expensive—it could also just mean something small but lovely that elevates an everyday experience, like a bath or a cup of tea. As we approach the holiday season this year, we’re excited about sharing things that loved ones can enjoy and savor for weeks, months or years. If you’re on the hunt for something for your mother, boss, sister, best friend or girlfriend, you’re in the right place—we know you’ll find something on this list that she’ll enjoy.

For Your Mom

Keep it simple with a cheerful mug, the coziest socks, or timeless favorites for her medicine cabinet. Chanel bath bombs are a nice way to say “Thanks for letting me make ‘potions’ out of all of your bath products all those years ago.”

Le Creuset Mug
$24
Le Creuset
Lafayette 148 Cashmere Socks
$148
Lafayette 148
Lancôme Absolue Rich Cream Moisturizer
$260
Sephora
Chanel Bath Tabs
$70
Sephora

For Your Boss

Sleek and a little bit fancy—but never over the top. These are sure to hit the right note. And who wouldn’t love a high-fashion AirPod case to attach to a purse?

Georg Jensen Stainless Steel Medium Bloom Botanica Vase
$130
SSENSE
Diptyque Mini Candle Set
$105
SSENSE
Acne Studios Black Canada Scarf
$220
SSENSE
Bottega Veneta Red Intrecciato AirPods Pro Case
$190
SSENSE

For Your Girlfriend

If she hasn’t already told you what she wants, keep things intimate and elegant. (And if there’s a girl out there who wouldn’t be thrilled with a bag from The Row, we don’t know her.)

Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum
$390
Sephora
Mondo Mondo Gold Super Heart Necklace
$295
SSENSE
The Row Black Jules Shoulder Bag
$1,850
SSENSE
Jo Malone Vitamin E Lip Conditioner Balm
$38
Sephora

For Your Friends

A glam coffee table book (read more about the stylist Katie Grand’s already legendary fashion tome here) or high-design upgrades on everyday items (both useful and beautiful!) are always the right move.

Katie Grand Tears & Tearsheets Book
£50
IDEA
Fellow Black & Walnut Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
$190
SSENSE
Rashelle SSENSE Exclusive Green Flubber Ashtray
$130
SSENSE
Saint Laurent Tsubota Pearl Lighter
$115
Saint Laurent

For Your Sister

You know her best—if her idea of a perfect night involves watching a movie at home, a super soft loungewear set or a skincare O.G. would be perfect. If she’s into fashion, the sunglasses of the moment would be a fabulous surprise. And if you’re splurging this year, the Cartier Panthère would knock it out of the park.

SKIMS Drapey Sleep Set
$128
SKIMS
Balenciaga Wire Cat Sunglasses
$685
Balenciaga
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum
$110
Sephora
Cartier Panthère de Cartier Watch
$21,600
Cartier