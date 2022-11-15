The Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life

The best gifts tend fall into one or several of the following categories: useful, cozy, beautiful, and luxurious. (If they check all four boxes, even better!) And luxurious doesn’t have to mean break-the-bank expensive—it could also just mean something small but lovely that elevates an everyday experience, like a bath or a cup of tea. As we approach the holiday season this year, we’re excited about sharing things that loved ones can enjoy and savor for weeks, months or years. If you’re on the hunt for something for your mother, boss, sister, best friend or girlfriend, you’re in the right place—we know you’ll find something on this list that she’ll enjoy.

For Your Mom

Keep it simple with a cheerful mug, the coziest socks, or timeless favorites for her medicine cabinet. Chanel bath bombs are a nice way to say “Thanks for letting me make ‘potions’ out of all of your bath products all those years ago.”

For Your Boss

Sleek and a little bit fancy—but never over the top. These are sure to hit the right note. And who wouldn’t love a high-fashion AirPod case to attach to a purse?

For Your Girlfriend

If she hasn’t already told you what she wants, keep things intimate and elegant. (And if there’s a girl out there who wouldn’t be thrilled with a bag from The Row, we don’t know her.)

For Your Friends

A glam coffee table book (read more about the stylist Katie Grand’s already legendary fashion tome here) or high-design upgrades on everyday items (both useful and beautiful!) are always the right move.

For Your Sister

You know her best—if her idea of a perfect night involves watching a movie at home, a super soft loungewear set or a skincare O.G. would be perfect. If she’s into fashion, the sunglasses of the moment would be a fabulous surprise. And if you’re splurging this year, the Cartier Panthère would knock it out of the park.