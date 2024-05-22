There’s no shortage of red carpets these days. With all of the award ceremonies dotting the calendar from January to June, the stars seem to be on rouge on a regular basis. That said, one step and repeat undeniably outdoes the rest when it comes to glamour and style. Of course, we’re talking about Cannes. For two weeks each year, the sleepy French seaside town comes alive to host its namesake film festival. And the stars bring their sartorial A-game. The infamously strict dress code of the Cannes Film Festival lends itself to elegant, fashion-forward looks and megawatt jewelry. So far, 2024 has been no exception. Festival attendees like Anya Taylor-Joy, Demi Moore, and Hunter Schafer have all walked the carpet in blinding bling. For the biggest and best jewelry moments we’ve seen in Cannes so far, keep scrolling.

Cate Blanchett Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images Always one to champion sustainability on the red carpet, Blanchett wore a custom Louis Vuitton shoulder necklace made of repurposed Ayoka and Tahitian pearls, as well as 633 diamonds sourced from the house’s previous high jewelry designs.

Anya Taylor-Joy Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images Taylor-Joy served old Hollywood glamour with an edge in oversized stud earrings and a sculptural platinum necklace featuring 68 carats of diamonds, both from Tiffany & Co.

Lily Gladstone JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images Gladstone proved the power of mixing and matching by pairing a dazzling sapphire and diamond necklace from Chaumet’s high jewelry collection with Jennifer Younger’s Forget-Me-Not silver dagger earrings with vintage trade beads.

Selena Gomez Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images Gomez topped off her two-toned Saint Laurent column gown with Bvlgari’s stunning Diamond Swan necklace, so named for its centerpieces which resemble bird wings closing around a teardrop pendant.

Demi Moore Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images Moore, who served as the godmother of the Trophée Chopard, wore pieces from the famed jeweler throughout the festival—this diamond collar was one of our favorites.

Michelle Yeoh Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images Never one to shy away from a major jewelry moment, Yeoh accessorized her Bottega Veneta dress with jumbo pearls and diamonds from Mikimoto.

Hunter Schafer Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images A diamond and sapphire collar and earrings from Chopard were the perfect match for Schafer’s pale blue liquid metal Armani Privé gown.

Margaret Qualley Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images Qualley emphasized the sweet, girlishness of her Chanel dress with a diamond tiara and earrings from the brand’s high jewelry collection.

Shanina Shaik Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images Shaik brought a touch of Manhattan’s art deco glamour to the red carpet in Marli New York’s one-of-a-kind Lady Liberty high jewelry suite featuring over 64 carats of diamons.

Eva Longoria Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Longoria gave full-on glamour in a low-cut gown and a mega collar necklace from Pasquale Bruni.

Aubrey Plaza Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images Plaza’s emerald necklace and earrings from Piaget were just the right pop of color to match her white satin gown from Loewe.

Uma Thurman Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The actress kept her look classic with a pair of oversized, yellow diamond earrings from Chopard.

Greta Gerwig JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images Gerwig looked like quite the ingenue in a sleek red gown and diamonds from Chopard.

Candice Swanepoel JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images The angel looked well, angelic, in a Messika collar reminiscent of wings.

Chloe Fineman JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images The comedian accessorized her glittering Celine gown with a delicate yet glistening Cartier necklace.

Kelly Rowland Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images Rowland channeled Cleopatra glamour in Messika’s Ak Bah Kah necklace and ring, paired with the Ophelia earrings and the Divine Enigma bracelet.

Vic Carmen Sonne Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Danish actress wore a stunning diamond and opal choker from Louis Vuitton’s high jewelry collection.

Jane Fonda Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images Between her necklace, earrings, and rings from Pomellato’s high jewelry collection the Oscar winner was dripping in over 4,500 diamonds.

Alton Mason Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Three oversized Messika chains and stud earrings provided just the right amount of bling to Mason’s suit.

Eva Green Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images The Cannes jury member let a pair of statement pink and purple sapphire earrings from Chopard serve as the hero moment of her look on day two of the festival.

Helena Christensen Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Christensen paired a coquettish bow with a more serious pair of diamond chain-link drop earrings and a pendant necklace both from Pomellato.

Kelly Rutherford Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Rutherford looked elegant with windswept hair and a coordinated diamond set from Chaumet.

Bella Hadid Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images Hadid made her long-awaited Cannes red carpet return in a smattering of yellow diamonds from Chopard.