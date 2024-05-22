FASHION

The Most Dazzling Jewelry Moments From the Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

The sun wasn’t the only thing shining.

by Christina Holevas
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Selena Gomez attends the "Emilia Perez" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Canne...
JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images

There’s no shortage of red carpets these days. With all of the award ceremonies dotting the calendar from January to June, the stars seem to be on rouge on a regular basis. That said, one step and repeat undeniably outdoes the rest when it comes to glamour and style. Of course, we’re talking about Cannes. For two weeks each year, the sleepy French seaside town comes alive to host its namesake film festival. And the stars bring their sartorial A-game. The infamously strict dress code of the Cannes Film Festival lends itself to elegant, fashion-forward looks and megawatt jewelry. So far, 2024 has been no exception. Festival attendees like Anya Taylor-Joy, Demi Moore, and Hunter Schafer have all walked the carpet in blinding bling. For the biggest and best jewelry moments we’ve seen in Cannes so far, keep scrolling.

Cate Blanchett
Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Always one to champion sustainability on the red carpet, Blanchett wore a custom Louis Vuitton shoulder necklace made of repurposed Ayoka and Tahitian pearls, as well as 633 diamonds sourced from the house’s previous high jewelry designs.

Anya Taylor-Joy
Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Taylor-Joy served old Hollywood glamour with an edge in oversized stud earrings and a sculptural platinum necklace featuring 68 carats of diamonds, both from Tiffany & Co.

Lily Gladstone
JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Gladstone proved the power of mixing and matching by pairing a dazzling sapphire and diamond necklace from Chaumet’s high jewelry collection with Jennifer Younger’s Forget-Me-Not silver dagger earrings with vintage trade beads.

Selena Gomez
Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Gomez topped off her two-toned Saint Laurent column gown with Bvlgari’s stunning Diamond Swan necklace, so named for its centerpieces which resemble bird wings closing around a teardrop pendant.

Demi Moore
Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Moore, who served as the godmother of the Trophée Chopard, wore pieces from the famed jeweler throughout the festival—this diamond collar was one of our favorites.

Michelle Yeoh
Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Never one to shy away from a major jewelry moment, Yeoh accessorized her Bottega Veneta dress with jumbo pearls and diamonds from Mikimoto.

Hunter Schafer
Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

A diamond and sapphire collar and earrings from Chopard were the perfect match for Schafer’s pale blue liquid metal Armani Privé gown.

Margaret Qualley
Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Qualley emphasized the sweet, girlishness of her Chanel dress with a diamond tiara and earrings from the brand’s high jewelry collection.

Shanina Shaik
Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Shaik brought a touch of Manhattan’s art deco glamour to the red carpet in Marli New York’s one-of-a-kind Lady Liberty high jewelry suite featuring over 64 carats of diamons.

Eva Longoria
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Longoria gave full-on glamour in a low-cut gown and a mega collar necklace from Pasquale Bruni.

Aubrey Plaza
Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Plaza’s emerald necklace and earrings from Piaget were just the right pop of color to match her white satin gown from Loewe.

Uma Thurman
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The actress kept her look classic with a pair of oversized, yellow diamond earrings from Chopard.

Greta Gerwig
JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Gerwig looked like quite the ingenue in a sleek red gown and diamonds from Chopard.

Candice Swanepoel
JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The angel looked well, angelic, in a Messika collar reminiscent of wings.

Chloe Fineman
JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The comedian accessorized her glittering Celine gown with a delicate yet glistening Cartier necklace.

Kelly Rowland
Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Rowland channeled Cleopatra glamour in Messika’s Ak Bah Kah necklace and ring, paired with the Ophelia earrings and the Divine Enigma bracelet.

Vic Carmen Sonne
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Danish actress wore a stunning diamond and opal choker from Louis Vuitton’s high jewelry collection.

Jane Fonda
Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Between her necklace, earrings, and rings from Pomellato’s high jewelry collection the Oscar winner was dripping in over 4,500 diamonds.

Alton Mason
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Three oversized Messika chains and stud earrings provided just the right amount of bling to Mason’s suit.

Eva Green
Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Cannes jury member let a pair of statement pink and purple sapphire earrings from Chopard serve as the hero moment of her look on day two of the festival.

Helena Christensen
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Christensen paired a coquettish bow with a more serious pair of diamond chain-link drop earrings and a pendant necklace both from Pomellato.

Kelly Rutherford
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Rutherford looked elegant with windswept hair and a coordinated diamond set from Chaumet.

Bella Hadid
Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Hadid made her long-awaited Cannes red carpet return in a smattering of yellow diamonds from Chopard.

Isabelle Huppert
Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The French actress and Balenciaga muse piled on layers of De Beers diamonds.