The 36 Best Jewelry Gifts for the 2025 Holidays

Jewelry gifts have a way of feeling both intimate and momentous. When it comes to earrings, necklaces, rings, and other baubles, the cliché holds up: good things really do come in small packages. In fact, the teenier the box under the tree, the bigger the payoff. Inside, there could be an iconic Elsa Peretti cuff from Tiffany (in either silver or gold), diamond drop earrings from Sidney Garber (for the one on your list who loves a little glamour), or a sculptural ear clip from Alaïa (for your fashion-loving sister). Is there anything as thrilling as receiving for the holidays a Chanel 18-karat beige gold ring with diamonds from the Coco Crush collection, or a glimmering rose gold necklace from Prada’s recently launched jewelry line? We’d argue that little else comes close.

This season, we’ve pulled together a collection of pieces that show taste as much as thoughtfulness—heirloom-worthy classics, bold statements, and everything in between. Consider this your guide to the presents that will glisten long after the lights come down.