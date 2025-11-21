ADD TO CART

The 36 Best Jewelry Gifts for the 2025 Holidays

by Christina Holevas
A model with jewelry on her fingers
Photographed by Sebastian Lager, styled by Christina Holevas
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Jewelry gifts have a way of feeling both intimate and momentous. When it comes to earrings, necklaces, rings, and other baubles, the cliché holds up: good things really do come in small packages. In fact, the teenier the box under the tree, the bigger the payoff. Inside, there could be an iconic Elsa Peretti cuff from Tiffany (in either silver or gold), diamond drop earrings from Sidney Garber (for the one on your list who loves a little glamour), or a sculptural ear clip from Alaïa (for your fashion-loving sister). Is there anything as thrilling as receiving for the holidays a Chanel 18-karat beige gold ring with diamonds from the Coco Crush collection, or a glimmering rose gold necklace from Prada’s recently launched jewelry line? We’d argue that little else comes close.

This season, we’ve pulled together a collection of pieces that show taste as much as thoughtfulness—heirloom-worthy classics, bold statements, and everything in between. Consider this your guide to the presents that will glisten long after the lights come down.

Eternal Gold Nano Heart necklace in rose gold
$4,000
Prada
Elsa Peretti® Small Bone Cuff in Sterling Silver, 43 mm Wide
$1,950
Tiffany & Co
Coco Crush Ring
$6,050
Chanel
Cartier D'Amour Pendant
$1,530
Cartier
18K Yellow Gold Diamond Earrings
$150,000
Stephen Russell
Fish Pendant
$695
Juju Vera
The Sofie Ring
$300
Lié Studio
18K Yellow Gold Diamond Leather Bracelet
$24,600
Jenna Blake
Flèche Brooch
$22,800
Boucheron
Color Blossom BB Sun Bracelet
$2,880
Louis Vuitton
Serpenti Viper Ring
$4,400
Bulgari
Luna Arc 18K Gold-Plated Labradorite Earrings
$225
Chan Luu
Matrix Tennis set
$380
Swarovski
Designer Gold Classic Bold Alternating Link Bracelet
$6,030
Roberto Coin
Lotus Cuff
$680
Khaite
18k White Gold 11 Stone Rock Crystal Cushion Cut Dangle Earrings
$12,600
Sidney Garber
Claudia Cuff
$970
Agmes
Oera 18-karat white gold diamond ring
$4,750
Tabayer
Corne Earclips
$24,500
Belperron
Twin Serti Ring
$2,900
Charlotte Chesnaia
Diamonds and White Gold Initial Pendant
$500
Pdpaola
Gold-tone clip earrings
$790
Alaïa
Aurelia Toe Rose
$310
Simuero
Flamenco silver jade earrings
$1,590
Sophie Buhai
Pisces 18-karat gold and sterling silver ring
$1,400
Spinelli Kilcollin
Turquoise Pipe Ring, Polished 18K Gold
$9,600
David Webb
18-Karat gold emerald necklace
$11,420
Irene Neuwirth
Perlée pearls of gold bracelet
$5,150
Van Cleef & Arpels
Silver Foil Pinky Ring
$850
Lisa Eisner
Rainbow Moonstone and Keshi Pearl Pinch Earrings
$3,620
Prounis Jewelry
The Pendant Necklace
$275
Hunting Season
18K Yellow Gold Diamond Earrings
$4,350
Shay
Alex and Trahanas Voyage silver-plated bangle
$625
Dinosaur Designs
Gold Earth Hanging Earrings
$280
Sapir Bachar
Pear Diamond Knot Ring
$9,850
Brent Neale
Petite Margurite Fleur 14K Yellow Gold Pearl Earrings
$2,875
Sophie Bille Brahe