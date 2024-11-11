ADD TO CART

The 36 Best Loafers for Fall 2024

From suedes to slippers, and everything in between.

by Christina Holevas
Images courtesy of the brands. Collage by Ashley Peña
Few footwear styles are more versatile—and essential—than the humble loafer. The silhouette may ebb in and out of the trend cycle, but loafers, which became commercially popularized in the 1930s, will always be classic. They’re as easy and chic to wear with jeans as they are with a sharp suit or mini skirt. And for fall 2024, loafers made appearances on the runways in a variety of covetable iterations. At Bally, the boat-shoe-loafer hybrid continued its dominance, while slipper styles reigned at Toteme and the Row. Meanwhile, Khaite, Miu Miu, and Tod’s rugged suede was a top texture for loafers (and beyond). If you’re looking for your perfect pair, or another style to add to your collection, shop our edit of the best fall loafers, below.

Classic Black

You can’t go wrong with any of these sleek shapes, but there are subtle nuances between each pair. Celine’s version, for instance, bears the classic ruching around the toe, while Le Monde Béryl’s take falls somewhere in between loafer and ballet flat.

Pembrey W leather loafers
$1,100
Church's
The Penny Loafer
$198
Everlane
Luco Loafer
$1,050
Celine
Leather Loafers
$139.99
Mango
Black Soft Loafers
$595
Le Monde Beryl
Black Luca Loafers
$600
Dear Frances

Rugged Suede

Come fall, you’re going to be living in a pair of cozy but chic suede loafters. We love Hereu’s version, which takes its cue from the Mary Jane.

Alessio Loafers
$1,200
Khaite
Oscar Loafers
$435
Aeyde
Mocassin Loafers
$875
Tod's
Alber Loafers
$520
Hereu
Faded Suede Loafers
$1,170
Miu Miu
Airola Suede Penny Loafers
$590
ATP Atelier

True Prep

If you’re leaning into your inner Elle Woods at Harvard Law School (what, like it’s hard?), consider J.Crew’s tasseled style. And no conversation about loafers is complete without mention of G.H. Bass’s classic Weejun.

Pathy Leather Loafers
$950
Bally
x G.H.BASS Whitney Weejuns® Loafers
$185
Madewell
Split Suede Deck Shoes
$180
Massimo Dutti
Maison Tassel Loafers
$228
J.Crew
Penny Tassel Leather Loafers
$350
Veronica Beard
Kyla Boat Shoe
$268
Reformation

Thick Soled

Lug soles have been everywhere this season, and the loafer is now getting in on the chunky trend. For a little extra drama (and height), check out Loewe’s penny loafer.

Horsebit-embellished loafers
$1,150
Gucci
Chunky Square-Toe Loafers
$190
Cos
Blaze Casual Penny Loafers
$990
Loewe
Chocolate Brushed Leather Loafers
$1,200
Prada
Clem 2.0 Mocassins
$620
A.P.C.
Haddock Loafers
$1,600
Bottega Veneta

Slipper Style

These slimmer silhouettes would work well with a baggy, barrel-leg jean—but they’re just as appropriate with a pencil skirt for the office.

The Piped wool and cashmere-blend felt loafers
$680
Toteme
Mabel Suede Loafers
$1,090
The Row
Leather Slippers
$755
Lemaire
Scivolo Loafers
$945
Marsèll
Classic Slip-On Loafers
$550
Wales Bonner
Becks leather loafers
$395
Staud

Color and Texture

If you’re looking to branch way out from the typical loafter look, Proenza Schouler’s gilded pair might be just the ticket.

Pierre Loafers
$1,100
Gabriela Hearst
Leather Loafers
$895
Dries Van Noten
Park Metallic Leather Loafers
$825
Proenza Schouler
Danielle Loafers
$595
Emme Parsons
67 Ruched Loafers
$790
Legres
Le Loafer
$1,100
Saint Laurent