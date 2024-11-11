Few footwear styles are more versatile—and essential—than the humble loafer. The silhouette may ebb in and out of the trend cycle, but loafers, which became commercially popularized in the 1930s, will always be classic. They’re as easy and chic to wear with jeans as they are with a sharp suit or mini skirt. And for fall 2024, loafers made appearances on the runways in a variety of covetable iterations. At Bally, the boat-shoe-loafer hybrid continued its dominance, while slipper styles reigned at Toteme and the Row. Meanwhile, Khaite, Miu Miu, and Tod’s rugged suede was a top texture for loafers (and beyond). If you’re looking for your perfect pair, or another style to add to your collection, shop our edit of the best fall loafers, below.

Classic Black

You can’t go wrong with any of these sleek shapes, but there are subtle nuances between each pair. Celine’s version, for instance, bears the classic ruching around the toe, while Le Monde Béryl’s take falls somewhere in between loafer and ballet flat.

Rugged Suede

Come fall, you’re going to be living in a pair of cozy but chic suede loafters. We love Hereu’s version, which takes its cue from the Mary Jane.

True Prep

If you’re leaning into your inner Elle Woods at Harvard Law School (what, like it’s hard?), consider J.Crew’s tasseled style. And no conversation about loafers is complete without mention of G.H. Bass’s classic Weejun.

Thick Soled

Lug soles have been everywhere this season, and the loafer is now getting in on the chunky trend. For a little extra drama (and height), check out Loewe’s penny loafer.

Slipper Style

These slimmer silhouettes would work well with a baggy, barrel-leg jean—but they’re just as appropriate with a pencil skirt for the office.

Color and Texture

If you’re looking to branch way out from the typical loafter look, Proenza Schouler’s gilded pair might be just the ticket.