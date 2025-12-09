FASHION

25 Luxe Gift Ideas for Under $300

From tiny diamonds to shearling gloves and even a copper crumb catcher, here are the best gifts that deliver glamour for a steal.

by Christina Holevas
Shalom Harlow photographed by Juergen Teller for W magazine, April 2006.
Shopping for someone with champagne taste on a beer budget? We get it. Holiday gift-giving, while a fun opportunity to cruise the market and shop for all those sumptuous things you put off throughout the year, can be burdensome on the wallet. But it doesn’t have to be that way. This season, commit to treating your loved ones and your finances with care. There are plenty of little luxuries to give that feel generous and indulgent. We’ve curated 25 that ring in at under $300. From tiny diamonds to shearling gloves to a gleaming copper crumb catcher, here are the best gifts that deliver glamour for a steal.

Le Crème Main
$62
Chanel
The Cashmere Sock
$100
Comme Si
Owen Barry x Alex Mill Mittens In Suede Shearling
$100
Alex Mill
N.01 The Small Universal Hair Brush
$155
La Bonne Brosse
Perfumed Soaps Set
$120
Celine
Elsa Peretti® Thumbprint Money Clip in Sterling Silver
$200
Tiffany & Co
Metallic Baume des Muses
€183.33
Buly 1803
Magnum Notebook
€198.55
Louise Carmen
Oriente Italiano Round Box with Cover
$270
Ginori 1735
Capra Small Travel Pill Case
$180
Ettinger
Wedding Imperial Tea
$37.99
Mariage Freres
Gua Sha Comb
$59
Sándor
Robe
$149
Hommey
Heritage Extra Virgin Olive Oil
$48
Flamingo Estate
Bevagna Latte Cup
$38
Bevagna
Diamond Snippet Stud
$198
Catbird
Ivy Liquid Soap
$85
Shop on Loewe
Micro Brush Set
$195
Kraum
Ninu Velvet Brown
$120
Taith
The Felted Slipper
$95
Kyrgies
Extra Volume Barrette
$24.90
$36
France Luxe
The Full Set
$128
Celisse Nails
50 Year Calendar Paperweight
$20
The New York Public Library
Crumb Catcher
$198
Gohar World
Balaclava Navy
$221
Pien Studios