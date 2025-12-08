Ever wish you could ask some cool, tapped-in people what they’re eyeing for a gift? You’re in luck. Below, seventeen W editors answer that age-old question: what do you want—and what are you giving—for the holidays?

Maybe it’s because I’m Colombian, but whenever the temperature dips below 40 degrees, I go into shock. This winter, I’m counting on this fabulous Zegna shearling coat to keep me warm without making me look like the Michelin Man. —Armand Limnander, Executive Editor

I love the idea of receiving a beauty treatment as a gift. I’m also obsessed with Sofie Pavitt’s skincare line, especially the mandelic serum; it changed my face in a major way this year. What better gift than a facial from the acne-clearing queen herself? With my wedding happening next year, my skin needs to be radiant and texture-free—and I would love to get a few extra tips from her. —Ashley Peña, Senior Designer

I know what I’ll be wearing to pretty much every holiday party I attend this year: these ultra-comfy velvet ballet flats from Longchamp. They come in a range of colors and the dainty double buckle adds shine to an all-black look. —Maxine Wally, Senior Digital Editor

I often jump to ready-to-wear or collectables when curating my holiday gift list—but this year, skin is in. I’ve been using Clarins’ glow serum for a few weeks; it has a light floral scent (don’t worry, I usually detest strong-smelling skincare, but this is actually nice) and it’s a great pick-me-up for dull skin during winter. —Matthew Velasco, Staff Writer, News

Here’s a simple LED table lamp for people who have a lot of work to do, but not a ton of space. I’ll be putting this in my office in the New Year. —Tobias Holzmann, Design Director

I’ve had my eye on the Toteme T-Lock bag for quite a while now. There’s something about the shape—which toes a delicate line between structured, yet still slouchy—and the way it looks when held under the arm. Now all I need is to decide whether I’d get more use out of the clutch or the top handle style... —Carolyn Twersky Winkler, Staff Writer

This leather trench from Nour Hammour is the gift I’m fully manifesting this holiday season—like, I’m lighting a candle, writing it in my journal, and hoping the universe hears me. It’s the kind of coat that makes you look like you have your life together, even if you certainly do not. If this shows up at my door wrapped in a bow, just know I will be wearing it indoors, outdoors, and possibly to bed. —Che Baez, Visuals Editor

I’m from Florida, which means two things. One: I’m heading back there for the holidays. Two: Despite nearly a decade in New York, I’m still kind of clueless about outerwear. So, consider this a perfect pick for anyone in your life who’s constantly moving between frigid and temperate climates. It’s a chic silhouette that keeps you warm, but compresses down for easy packing and storing. —Kyle Munzenrieder, Senior News & Strategy Editor

My mother, who is constantly adventuring and already has planned a multicountry trip across Europe in 2026, will receive this book for Christmas. She can pore over the photographs of lavender fields months before she actually sees them in real life. —M.W.

This is much more than just your average embroidered evening bag. You buy the purse, and then choose different veils with which to decorate it—from intricate embroidery to playful fringe. The veil slips on and attaches to the bag with invisible magnets. In this case, I like the beaded macramé style, which features black mesh and is finished with glass-beaded tassels. —Allia Alliata di Montereale, Style Director

This scent by Yves Saint Laurent is the perfect blend of sweet and savory—it’s rich in its lavender and orange tones, and it’s led by a warm vanilla that isn’t overpowering in the slightest. And, from firsthand experience, the metallic exterior looks quite chic on a nightstand. —M.V.

For your aspiring barista bestie, this is an elevated take on your average Nespresso machine, replete with a steaming wand for milk. We have one in the W office and it is our biggest mascot (and motivator). —M.W.

For the spiritually inclined friend, sister, or daughter, Gazza Ladra’s talisman charm bracelet is a beautiful gift. Handcrafted with a gold chain and adorned with moon and eye pendants, plus turquoise and coral accents, the piece feels both personal and protective. —Nora Milch, Executive Fashion Director

Here’s an indulgence in self-care—which I rarely permit myself—that I would really love to get my hands (and body) on. HigherDOSE’s mat supports skin, mood, muscle recovery, and circadian balance, all from the comfort of home, my favorite place to tune out and chill. —Maryam Liberman, Contributing Beauty Editor

I love a classic gift, and this Burberry scarf is just that. I also adore the fact that you can personalize it. —Jenna Wojciechowski, Fashion Market and Menswear Director

This one is for the jewelry minimalists. When it comes to style and function, I love how petite the Kimsey watch by March Hare is. It feels light on the wrist and looks timeless with every outfit. —A.P.

Winter makes my skin flare up—blame the cold, dry air; my heightened anxiety surrounding the holidays, or whatever else. But I need hydration that goes beyond a standard moisturizer, and Rose Los Angeles x Marie Veronique crafted the perfect potion: a lightweight, milky emulsion for all skin types. Plus, they added CBD and THC, which pair anti-inflammatory benefits with Rose’s flower rosin. Although this is a topical and not an edible, I will be gifting this to anyone that needs (their skin) to calm the hell down this season. —C.B.

My sister recently moved out of the city, so I’ll be spending chilly weekends in Rockland County wearing my chocolate-brown fleece from The North Face and Cecilie Bahnsen’s latest collaboration. It’s got all the nostalgia of the classic North Face fleeces I wore as a teenager, but with cheeky upgrades like floral-cut zipper pulls and a nylon interior. —M.W.

While I was not into the sheer flat trend, I am very drawn to these heels. There’s a simple whimsy to the design, and the low heel makes them accessible for everyday use. I’ve already mentally styled them with multiple outfits, so here’s hoping someone plucks them from my wishlist. —C.T.W.

There’s something really sexy about someone telling you you smell good (I’ll die on that hill!). My signature scent for the past decade has a woody base with sweet and spicy notes (à la Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille), but these days, I’m seeking a more niche perfume. That’s why Maison d’Etto’s new I—Dream is for me. Not only is the bottle itself a work of art, the scent hits many of the notes I love, like leather and frankincense. And out of all the perfumes I’ve worn recently, it truly lingers on my skin all day. —Tori López, Fashion Market Editor

Lately, I’ve been on the hunt for getaways at pristine, restful locations north of New York City. The Bedford Post Inn is a perfect example of a place that’s far outside of the hustle and bustle, but doesn’t feel like an epic novel in terms of travel. The hotel property is meticulously groomed and intentionally chic, the service is warm and welcoming (while still feeling private and not in your face), and the hotel suites are generously sized and include the most thoughtful details, like fresh bath salts and natural sponge exfoliators laid on your bath caddy each morning. While you’re relaxing in the natural landscape, pay a visit to The Bedford Post Tavern, the Inn’s famed restaurant (managed by Sunday Hospitality, also known for the viral Brooklyn restaurants Rule of Thirds and Sunday in Brooklyn) for a scrumptious meal to top off the perfect stay. The caramelized red onion tart was like nothing I’ve ever tasted before—try it. —Oona Wally, Associate Visuals Director

Octobre Editions Moreno Sweater

Here’s a polo-collar sweater that should fit perfectly into almost any guy’s wardrobe. You can’t go wrong. —K.M.

I love gifting these playing cards as a housewarming gift, or around the holidays. This year, there are newlyweds in my life who will love the look of robin’s-egg blue on their coffee table—and the nudge to turn off Netflix, put down their phones, and play a hand of cards. —Claire Valentine McCartney, Culture Editor

It may not be the most romantic gift, but I’ll be asking my boyfriend to get me one of Dyson’s best products this year: an air purifier that can also heat or cool your space, depending on your needs. I can’t think of a better addition to a New York City apartment (or any home, for that matter) than clean, temperate air. —C.V.

This isn’t technically a wintertime scent—it’s a year-round scent, in my opinion. Slightly gourmand and totally scrumptious to sniff, this perfume from Loewe falls in the funk category, but not in an alienating way. The fragrance reminds me of taking a walk in the forest: you smell the sharpness of pine needles, the warmth of the forest floor. It’s also wonderfully genderless. —M.W.

This French skincare secret is, well, no longer a secret. But consider gifting it to your skincare-obsessed loved one—or better yet, yourself. It’s the ideal winter moisturizer, but I’d suggest for those with oily skin to only use it at night, since the formula is rather rich. —M.V.

If these earrings could flirt, they would leave a trail of suitors in their wake. Irene Neuwirth’s Gemmy Gem collection is colorful and chic—these one-of-a-kind, 18-karat yellow gold earrings, to me, are pure elegance. There’s a gorgeous array of full-cut emeralds, mixed indicolites, and chrysoprase spheres, finished on diamond pavé hooks. —M.L.

If you’re thinking about gifting someone a skincare tool this season, the NIRA Pro Laser is the best thing I’ve tried in recent memory. It’s also the closest you can get to having a dermatologist living in your medicine cabinet (minus the small talk). —C.B.

We test out a lot of scented candles this time of year—and Trudon’s products stand at the top of the list every time. My latest favorite is Luna, from the brand’s zodiac line. The smell is rich and warm, and the vessel is artfully decorated with a starry night sky and holiday ephemera. —M.W.

Instead of bringing a bottle of wine to a friend’s house for dinner, come with this olive oil in hand. It will not disappoint, and it’s worth the shipment! —A.a.d.M.

I always think I want an oversize wool coat—but on my 6’1” frame, the look is less “slouchy and cool” and more “giantess and possible Stop Making Sense extra.” So now, I have my sights set on The Row’s Arista Coat—its length is perfect for me, and its slim proportions are much more flattering. —Sally Law Errico, Managing Editor

This is a great moisturizer for those who want skin that feels extra quenched and bouncy. I just finished a jar, and my mom loves antiaging skincare gifts, so I know she’ll be obsessed. —A.P.

You don’t need to be a pilot to wear this jacket. The bomber style is right on-trend for winter, according to my colleagues. —T.H.

If you or someone you know is dreaming of sun-soaked escapes this winter, Dutch cinematographer Robby Müller—who helped shape visual classics like Paris, Texas and Repo Man—captures Los Angeles in quiet, radiant polaroids in this new book. From the cozy corners of Santa Monica to beaches bathed in yellow light, his images reveal the city from a bygone era. Alongside the polaroids are texts from his collaborators, like directors Alex Cox and Wim Wenders, and actor Willem Dafoe. —C.B.

This gift makes for a great stocking-stuffer, but it’s also exciting enough to stow under the tree with the big presents. The best lip glosses we’ve used to date, Rhode’s Peptide Lip Trio is a special treat each time you use it, with a buttery-soft consistency and nice flavors without overpowering scents. —M.W.

The best gifts are the ones people don’t want to indulge in for themselves—and a massage at the Shibui Spa perfectly fits that bill. The luxurious oasis is tucked away in Tribeca, and boasts breathtaking facilities, led by experts. There is little else better than treating your loved ones to an hour (or longer, depending on how generous you’re feeling) of bliss. —Molly Cody, Assistant to the Editor in Chief

After running a marathon a month ago (yes, that’s my excuse for being extra), I’ve developed an obsession with contrast therapy. Enter this ice bath: it’s not just about plunging into cold water—it’s a full-on recharge for the body and mind, promoting faster muscle recovery, reduced inflammation, and an instant energy jolt. Plus, with a built-in timer and breathwork light, I can practice mindfulness like a pro. —C.B.

Arma’s suede blazer is a modern classic: impeccably tailored, ultra-soft, and endlessly wearable. The leather-focused brand nails essential outerwear every time. —N.M.

Often packaged in a quaint cobalt-blue tin can, the highly sought-after Rocky’s Matcha remains the superior tea in my life—and yes, I’ve got all my matcha-loving friends hooked, too. This holiday season, the brand is releasing a limited-edition box set of their favorite matcha blends, so you can taste test (or, like me, replenish your empty stock). —T.L.

This is the kind of cornbread I like. And it has zero calories. —T.H.

Vacations don’t necessarily happen every year—which is why gifting someone a staycation can be a truly stress-free treat. After eight years out of commission, the Waldorf Astoria recently reopened in Midtown Manhattan and features bigger rooms, new restaurants, and a Guerlain Wellness Spa—everything you need for an exceptionally luxurious experience. The best part? No schlepping required. —C.T.W.

My baby cousin loves sweet scents, so she’ll be getting Miutine this holiday season. (At 17, she’s not a baby anymore, which she’ll likely remind me when we get together on Christmas Eve.) She knows this perfume from the ads with Emma Corrin. —M.W.

I put this gift on my list every single year, hoping someone will buy it for me. (Ahem, to my dear fiancé: take note.) The mini version of Gaetano Pesce’s Vessel is the perfect luxury bedside table jewelry catch-all. —O.W.

You won’t truly appreciate how special this faux-fur hooded cardigan is until you try it on. The plush collar wraps around your face, giving you an instant feeling of luxury. The garment even comes with matching mittens for an extra touch of warmth. —A.a.d.M.

I’ve been a Freja fan since I gifted myself the Lafayette bag a couple of years ago; it has been my go-to work bag since. The new Ida style is calling my name now. I love that it can hold my laptop and also can be worn as a slouchy clutch for evening. —A.P.

Sumptuous is the word here, from the luxe gilded bottle to the ceramides, squalane, and hyaluronic acid in the formulation. I can’t get enough of this Prada skin cream, so I’m giving it to my very closest kin this year. —M.W.

I’m heading into the new year absolutely determined to get my glow back—because honestly, this year has taken it out of me. So, I’m gifting myself the HigherDOSE Red Light Face Mask, the only skincare gadget that actually understands my constantly-in-motion lifestyle. It has an extra head strap and real eye holes, so I can use it while I’m reading, working out, or cleaning my apartment. You can also use their Light Activated Glow Serum while masked up for an extra-powerful skincare session. No cords, no lying still, just a gentle way to boost my mood and revive my skin radiance while I live my chaotic little life. —C.B.

I’ve lived in New York for 20 years, but my heart still belongs to my hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, and I try to shop local whenever I return to visit my family. On my next trip, I hope to pick up the Plentiful Bellfield Tote from Fount, a Cleveland-based leather-goods business run by a husband-and-wife team. The bag’s hand-sewn straps and “unique interior weight-bearing pieces” make me think it’s strong enough to schlep my laptop—and an issue or two of W. —S.L.E.

I’m a maniac for mohair, so this cozy sweater will be wrapped all around me for the rest of the year. The piece comes in another, darker colorway that’s equally charming. —M.W.

Designed by Eleni Petaloti and Leonidas Trampoukis in collaboration with Tacchini, the resin vases from Objects of Common Interest are crafted with the duo’s signature blend of sculptural form and functionality. I love how each piece reflects their unique eye and their attention to craftsmanship. —N.M.

I love these candlesticks, which are handmade in France. No matter where you put them, they’ll transport you to an even warmer, brighter place. —A.a.d.M.

We talk all the time about whether or not advent calendars are worth their price tags. This year, I am telling you to definitely grab this cheerful Rubik’s Cube from Benefit. It contains cutesy miniatures of their signature products, like They’re Real! Mascara and Benetint. This is one that’s worth its price, and its weight in holiday cheer. —M.W.

For me, gourmand fragrances can be hit or miss, but this cherry-inspired scent from Abel is too good. The fruit here isn’t obnoxiously sweet, and it mixes well with the sophisticated floral layers. My soon-to-be sister in law and I have similar fragrance tastes, so I’ll be gifting this to her this year. —A.P.

My favorite team in my favorite museum’s font—the two things I love most. Go Mets! —T.H.

Long admired for impeccably designed rugs, Nordic Knots has expanded into bedding—and naturally, the selection is just as chic. The new percale Egyptian cotton collection comes in a Shirt Blue hue with contrasting red piping. Consider this my not-so-subtle hint to my husband that this is the gift I would like. —N.M.