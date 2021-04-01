Men’s Watches That Look Fabulous on Anyone

One of my favorite recent fashion stories in our magazine is this one, photographed by Karim Sadli, which was inspired by the relaxed, masculine suiting we saw on the runways for this season. Of course, borrowing from the boys is nothing new, especially as fashion becomes more gender-fluid. Over the past couple of years, almost all of my boyfriend's clothing has made it into my closet (much to his dismay), yet I still find myself coveting one of his most prized possessions: his watch. Instead of further depleting his sartorial reserves, I’ve been searching for my own timepiece with just the right amount of heft. My favorites—some made for men, others simply menswear-inspired—all help me channel my inner tomboy. I’ve rounded up some of the best ones here.