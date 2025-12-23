17 of Our Favorite Menswear Fashion Moments of 2025

Let’s face it: womenswear still gets most of the attention. The lion’s share of the red carpet and runway headline-making moments have long skewed feminine, and dedicated fashion weeks for menswear are on the verge of extinction. But in 2025, there were bright and shiny exceptions. Boys who weren’t afraid to experiment or take risks and prove that menswear can be just as exciting as its counterpart across the gender spectrum.

From Timothée Chalamet’s spirited press-tour fashion for A Complete Unknown and Marty Supreme to A$AP Rocky delivering on his Fashion Icon status, there was no shortage of statement looks these past 365 days. Here, celebrate the standout menswear moments of 2025.

Timothée Chalamet Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Timothée Chalamet started 2025 off with a bang (his turn as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown earned him another Oscar nod) and ended the year on a high note with Marty Supreme. The actor’s fashion choices for the latter film were loud and in your face (in a good way, mostly) like this bright orange Chrome Hearts suit he wore to the film’s L.A. premiere. His beau Kylie Jenner slipped on a matching dress, of course, recalling images of Posh and Becks in the ’90s.

Austin Butler John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images Austin Butler really gets into character on screen, and he’s just as committed to capital-F Fashion off it. An ardent supporter of male cleavage, the actor tapped into his sexy side for Caught Stealing press, wearing full leather suits with nothing underneath and un-buttoned layered knitwear.

Bad Bunny John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images Not only did Bad Bunny wear thigh-grazing Valentino shorts to a premiere, he went the extra route by slipping on a pair of leather ballerina flats. Now that’s commitment.

Jacob Elordi Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images It was a year full of suiting for Frankenstein star Jacob Elordi, and while that’d normally bore the internet, his little tweaks to the uniform—big, baggy silhouettes, slippers instead of dress shoes—were nice highlights.

A$AP Rocky Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images There was no shortage of style moments from A$AP Rocky, who followed in Rihanna’s footsteps by being named Fashion Icon at the 2025 CFDA Awards. We loved this exposed neck tie, a nod to Jean-Michel Basquiat, at Jonathan Anderson’s debut Dior men’s show in June.

Jonathan Bailey Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jonathan Bailey was named 2025’s “Sexiest Man Alive” but the fashion world was intrigued not by his steamier moments, but rather by his choice to show up to a photo call in flip flops your dad might have lying around from twenty years ago. They were The Row, of course.

Kendrick Lamar Logan Bowles/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images For the non-football fans, Kendrick Lamar’s flared Celine jeans were the true winner of the 2025 Super Bowl. They thus sparked a renaissance of bootcut denim, making its way onto everyone from Bella Hadid to Rihanna.

Alexander Skarsgård Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Out of everyone on this list, Alexander Skarsgård had the most fun with fashion, much to do with his role as a leather dom in Pillion. We’re still thinking about those Saint Laurent boots at Cannes that went all the way up to his hips.

Colman Domingo Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images Colman Domingo showed out in 2025, doubling down on his status as one of the best-dressed men out there. Among the flashier capes and suits came this sleek all-white Jacquemus look at the Venice Film Festival. Finally, a man brave enough to wear mesh shoes.

RM, J-Hope, and V of BTS Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images The boys are back together, and they haven’t lost one ounce of their signature style. After completing South Korea’s mandatory military service, RM, J-Hope and Kim Tae-Hyung of BTS reunited in October in head-to-toe designer ‘fits ahead of the entire band’s 2026 comeback.

Pedro Pascal Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Pedro Pascal’s decision to wear Conner Ives’s “Protect the Dolls” t-shirt to a premiere will always win points with us. Sales of the shirt go to the US- based charity, Trans Lifeline.

Harry Styles Click News and Media / BACKGRID Harry Styles added professional marathon runner to his resumé in 2025, which explains a bold, Princess Diana-esque combination of red hot pants, yellow trainers, and a black jumper he wore for a stroll around London. Walk outside on the Lower East Side next summer and you’ll see why we chose this outfit.

Jeremy Pope Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Women dominated the vintage fashion in 2025, but Jeremy Pope had his say in the trend at the 2025 Met Gala in a holy grail “dress form” top from Maison Margiela’s fall 1997 collection. He worked with Law Roach on the look.

Jeff Goldblum Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Jeff Goldblum didn’t let Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have all the fun on the Wicked: For Good press tour. The actor tapped into his role as The Wizard, with get-ups like this puffed ERL suit he wore to the Academy Museum Gala.

André 3000 Matt Crossick - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images In one of the more theatrical moments of 2025, André 3000 showed up to the Met Gala in Burberry suiting and a grand piano strapped to his back, in honor of his EP 7 Piano Sketches. The drama!

Sombr Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images Sombr came out of nowhere in 2025, and proved he has an eye for style when he showed up to the CFDA Awards in a tummy-barring Thom Browne suit from the designer’s archive. Could 2026 be the year he becomes a full-on fashion guy?