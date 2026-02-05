6 Ways to Sneak Pajamas Into Your Winter Look

In the dead of winter, leaving the house feels like a heroic act. When the sky is permanently gray and frozen snow lines the sidewalks, getting dressed can be the hardest part of the day. Pajamas—and a dash of agoraphobia—seem like the obvious answers to battling this very particular kind of winter woe. Who could blame us for letting the mind linger on a prolonged hibernation when all that’s waiting outside?

Realistically, however, you probably need to get out of the house. Enter: a look we’re calling “Sneaky PJs”—outfits that feel as comfortable as loungewear, but still read appropriately chic.

Start with matching sets, like a tailored cashmere pant and button-down that looks polished and also feels like a blanket; or a fluid satin set in a mood-boosting yellow from Sanderlak. Elsewhere, the effect comes from a single piece: a cozy knit dress that slips nicely over leggings, a pull-on pant that passes for tailoring, or a coat that feels like an upgraded robe. If winter is going to insist on being this bleak, at least our clothes can meet us halfway.

The Pull-On Pants

Elastic waistbands aren’t just for sweats, as proven by The Row’s cult Gala pants. Pair yours with an oversize button-down for a flattering baggy look (yes, it exists).

The Knit Set

This top and slacks from Guest In Residence is tailored and trim, making it easy to wear on the couch and in public.

The Cashmere Dress

A cashmere dress makes for an unexpected winter style staple—sleek yet surprisingly soft and cozy.

The Fluid Fabric

A cheery yellow set in satin will up your serotonin levels this season. Pair it with a curly shearling and slippers for a juxtaposing effect.

The Robe Coat

Swaddle yourself in Co’s double-face wool cashmere for protection from the cold, and from the winter blues.

The Sleepover Party

For a festive night (or day), Liberowe’s satin set will bring the spirit sans restriction.