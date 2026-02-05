FASHION

6 Ways to Sneak Pajamas Into Your Winter Look

Outfit formulas for when it’s freezing outside but you just can’t do real clothes.

by Christina Holevas
Lily Rose Depp laying in bed on her laptop
Photograph by Tyler Mitchell, styled by Sara Moonves
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

In the dead of winter, leaving the house feels like a heroic act. When the sky is permanently gray and frozen snow lines the sidewalks, getting dressed can be the hardest part of the day. Pajamas—and a dash of agoraphobia—seem like the obvious answers to battling this very particular kind of winter woe. Who could blame us for letting the mind linger on a prolonged hibernation when all that’s waiting outside?

Realistically, however, you probably need to get out of the house. Enter: a look we’re calling “Sneaky PJs”—outfits that feel as comfortable as loungewear, but still read appropriately chic.

Start with matching sets, like a tailored cashmere pant and button-down that looks polished and also feels like a blanket; or a fluid satin set in a mood-boosting yellow from Sanderlak. Elsewhere, the effect comes from a single piece: a cozy knit dress that slips nicely over leggings, a pull-on pant that passes for tailoring, or a coat that feels like an upgraded robe. If winter is going to insist on being this bleak, at least our clothes can meet us halfway.

The Pull-On Pants

Elastic waistbands aren’t just for sweats, as proven by The Row’s cult Gala pants. Pair yours with an oversize button-down for a flattering baggy look (yes, it exists).

Provenance Oversized Jacket
$298
Rue Sophie
Cotton-poplin shirt
$275
Comme Si
Essentials Gala pants
$1,090
The Row
Harry Boot Shearling
$565
Tibi

The Knit Set

This top and slacks from Guest In Residence is tailored and trim, making it easy to wear on the couch and in public.

High Neck Bomber Puff Jacket
$220
Massimo Dutti
Elle Shirt
$365
Guest in Residence
Tailored Trouser
$745
Guest in Residence
Gymnasium mesh and suede sneakers
$1,100
Miu Miu

The Cashmere Dress

A cashmere dress makes for an unexpected winter style staple—sleek yet surprisingly soft and cozy.

Ruby Jacket
$3,595
Rachel Comey
Wool and cashmere-blend turtleneck maxi dress
$640
Allude
Gill wool leggings
$136.50
$195
Soeur
Priya Flat Mules
$248
Reformation

The Fluid Fabric

A cheery yellow set in satin will up your serotonin levels this season. Pair it with a curly shearling and slippers for a juxtaposing effect.

Wool jacket
$780
Yves Salomon
Satin-twill shirt
$650
Sanderlak
Satin-twill wide-leg pants
$595
Sanderlak
Salomé Mary Jane
$550
Emme Parsons

The Robe Coat

Swaddle yourself in Co’s double-face wool cashmere for protection from the cold, and from the winter blues.

Wrap Coat in Double Faced Wool Cashmere
$1,395
Co
Cathie cashmere turtleneck sweater
$970
Lisa Yang
Rio High Waist Straight Pant II
$240
Leset
Abby Ballerina
$1,100
Celine

The Sleepover Party

For a festive night (or day), Liberowe’s satin set will bring the spirit sans restriction.

Floral sequined cotton wrap coat
$4,550
Dries Van Noten
Florence tie-detailed satin top
$550
Liberowe
Palazzo satin wide-leg pants
$540
Liberowe
Reinette bow-detail satin mules
$980
Valentino Garavani