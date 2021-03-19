ADD TO CART

Ten Elegant Robes for Lounging Around in Style

by Amir La Sure
Animation by Tilden Bissell for W magazine.

The best robes—whether they’re the kind you throw on after a shower or something slinky you tie on after rolling out of bed—strike the perfect balance between comfort and style. They should be practical, sure, but there’s also an important element of glamour when it comes down to it. A great big terry cloth robe can remind you of a spa getaway, while a floral silk kimono can make you feel like an old Hollywood starlet recovering from the Oscars. Whatever you’re in the mood for, there’s something here for everyone to get wrapped up in.

The Best Floral Robe

Richard Quinn Floral Print Silk- Satin Robe
$636
Matches Fashion

Celebrate spring with this floral number.

The Best Silk Robe

Olivia Von Halle Ivory Queenie Printed Silk-Satin Robe
$1,040
Net-A-Porter

A super-soft robe with a playful snake print.

The Best Kimono-Inspired Robe

Common Hours Bees and Honey Reversible Ombre-Silk Robe
$3,618
Matches Fashion

This gold-toned robe is sweet like honey.

The Best Short Robe

Alice + Olivia Multicolour Floral-Print Robe
$597
Farfetch

This shorter style doubles as a light jacket—throw it over jeans before heading to dinner.

The Robe You Can Wear as a Dress

Common Hours Crimson and Claret Printed Silk Reversible Robe
$3,618
Matches Fashion

Comfortable enough to wear all day, chic enough to wear to a cocktail party.

The Best Linen Robe

Deiji Studios 02 Belted Linen Robe
$145
Matches Fashion

Channel your inner French woman in sand-washed French linen.

The Most Extra Robe

Gucci Embellished Robe
$22,000
Farfetch

Covered in crystal and pearl embellishments, this attention-grabbing robe is made to be shown off.

The Best Terry Cloth Robe

Tekla Hooded Cotton Terry Robe
$167
Matches Fashion

Easy, comfortable and retro-cool.

The Best Pajama-Style Robe

Agent Provocateur Classic Piped-Trim Silk Robe
$359
Matches Fashion

Perfect for a night at home when you want to feel a little alluring.

The Best Lightweight Robe

Desmond & Dempsey Soleia Leopard-Print Robe
$264
Farfetch

A playful leopard-print to bring out your wild side.