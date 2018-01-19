The Screen Actors Guild Awards, commonly known as the SAG Awards, began decades after the Oscars and Golden Globes in 1995. Despite that, the annual event is one of the most anticipated on the awards season calendar, honoring the very best of both film and television. The red carpet has been home to some major fashion moments, too, from Halle Berry’s satin gown at the inaugural edition to Zendaya’s jaw-dropping Valentino couture in 2023. While actresses tend to favor glamorous gowns from the likes of Dior, Valentino, Givenchy, and more during the fête, some—like Jodie Foster and Yara Shahidi—aren’t afraid to take a risk with pants, playful skirts, or even the oddball fully tailored outfit. Below, a look back at some of the most stylish looks that have hit the red carpet of the SAG Awards over the years.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images All eyes were on Zendaya at the 2023 awards in this blush pink Valentino couture look that she topped off with a blinding diamond necklace.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images In 2023, Michelle Yeoh looked like a golden statuette in this glittering Schiaparelli look.

Variety/Penske Media/Getty Images Cate Blanchett had no problem flashing some skin in 2022 with this plunging Armani Privé gown that she paired with Pomellato jewelry.

Jahmad Balugo Viola Davis was hard at to miss in this neon Louis Vuitton number, even at the 2021 event which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images Jennifer Aniston slipped into a John Galliano-era Dior stunner for the 2020 awards.

Variety/Penske Media/Getty Images Charlize Theron flashed her abs, and lots of leg, during the 2020 edition in this two-toned Givenchy look.

Variety/Penske Media/Getty Images In 2019, Yara Shahidi made the daring move to wear pants on the red carpet—albeit, Fendi couture—that she paired with a sheer tulle cape.

Variety/Penske Media/Getty Images Lady Gaga looked ravishing at the 2019 awards in this Dior couture gown complete with a plunging neckline and hefty side slit.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Nicole Kidman won big at the 2018 awards in this metallic Armani Privè number.

Getty Images Michelle Williams matched up stripes and sequins in Louis Vuitton in 2017.

Getty Images Evan Rachel Wood stunned in a blue velvet suit by Altuzarra at the 2017 ceremony.

Getty Images Alicia Vikander showed why she is the face of Louis Vuitton in a stunning sequined column gown by Nicolas Ghesquière for the 2016 awards.

Getty Images Brie Larson went asymmetrical in Versace for the 2016 awards.

Getty Images Sticking to her goth aesthetic in 2016, Rooney Mara opted for a plunging Valentino dress.

Getty Images Saorsie Ronan was pretty in pink Michael Kors at the 2015 awards.

Getty Images Emma Stone remixed the classic tuxedo in 2015 with a sheer black skirt, courtesy of Dior.

Getty Images Julianne Moore took home the Best Actress statuette in 2015 wearing an emerald green Givenchy creation.

Getty Images Jennifer Lawrence wore a rainbow of Dior sequins to the 2014 ceremony.

Getty Images Never one to shy away from a bright hue, Lupito Nyong’o stunned at the 2014 awards in a turquoise Gucci gown.

Getty Images. Emily Blunt made a statement in 2009 wearing silver sequins from Pamella Roland.

Diane Kruger stunned in a mustard gown by Jason Wu in 2010.

Getty Images Kate Hudson went backless in Pucci at the 2010 ceremony.

Getty Images Newcomer Hailee Steinfeld made a bold entrance at the 2011 awards in striped Prada.

Getty Images Julia Roberts made a major statement at the 2014 awards in a hot pink jumpsuit by Valentino.

Getty Images Naomi Watts kept it simple in 2013, wearing a strapless Marchesa gown.

Getty Images Amanda Seyfried amped up her Zac Posen dress with a stunning Lorraine Schwartz pendant necklace in 2013.

Getty Images Kerry Washington turned to Rodarte for her lace-covered look in 2013.

Getty Images Zoe Saldana arrived to the 2012 red carpet wearing an intricate Givenchy design.

Getty Images In 2012, Tilda Swinton chose a custom, goddess-esque Lanvin dress.

Getty Images Michelle Williams went tea-length in a lace Valentino dress at the 2012 awards.

Getty Images Mila Kunis pulled off print with aplomb, wearing this bold Alexander McQueen number in 2011.

Getty Images Evan Rachel Wood enhanced her Monique Lhuiller gown with contrasting violet accessories in 2009.

Getty Images Kate Winslet won big in 2009, wearing a cobalt blue Narciso Rodriguez dress.

Getty Images America Ferrera made a case for grey on the red carpet, wearing a Monique Lhuillier confection in 2008.

Getty Images More is more was the mandate for Debra Messing’s 2008 look, a golden Oscar de la Renta column gown accented by layers of sparkling embroidery.

Getty Images Eva Longoria looked to the past for her vintage-inspired lace ensemble at the 2006 awards.

Getty Images Renee Zellweger kept it simple in 2004, adding a single diamond necklace to her strapless black gown.

Getty Images Liv Tyler matched her bold red lips to a similarly-hued crimson sash in 2004.

Getty Images In 2004, Catherine Zeta-Jones went for lots and lots of leg in this sparkling gold Elie Saab look.

Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker channeled Carrie Bradshaw for her 2003 look, pinning an oversized flower pin to her black and white Chanel dress.

Getty Images Nominated for her role in Friends, Jennifer Aniston arrived at the 2003 awards in a black gown with a daring double cutout.

Getty Images Lucy Liu went for a shocking turquoise hue, complete with a Grecian-inspire draping, in 2000.

Getty Images A young Kirsten Dunst attended the 2000 ceremony in an olive green column gown with lace embroidery down the sides.

Getty Images At the second ever SAG Awards, Jodie Foster kept it casual in a white short-sleeved t-shirt and matching trousers.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Halle Berry made a statement during the inaugural edition of the event in this curve-hugging satin dress.