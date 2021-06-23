ADD TO CART

The 12 Must-Have Hats and Hair Accessories for Summer

by Amir La Sure
Collage by Tilden Bissell for W magazine.

There’s nothing I love more than a good accessory for your head—whether that’s a hat, neon scrunchie (to tap into the current ‘90s craze,) or a chic Prada-branded barrette. This season, designers have created colorful and creative styles that are sure to add a splash of fun to your summer ensemble. Maybe you’re looking for something cute and quirky; in that case, check out Marc Jacobs’s red and pink barrettes, or the Ashley Williams hairpins that do much more than just hold your coif in place. If your look for the summer is more incognito mode than standout hue, Gucci’s super wide-brim hat paired with your favorite pair of sunglasses will keep you low-key against any awkward post-lockdown run-ins. Regardless of your tastes—and plans—for summer, these hats and hair accessories are sure to get you ready for what the season has in store.

The Hats & Hair Accessories You Need Right Now

Marc Jacobs Red & Pink 'The Hearts' Barrette
$45
Ssense
Ashley Williams Multicolor Cat Hair Pins
$124
Ssense
Alighieri Silver 'The Moonlight Gaze' Hair Slide
$95
Ssense
Fendi Gold & Pink 'Forever Fendi' Hair Clip
$175
Ssense
Valentino Garavani Gold Valentino Garavani VLogo Hair Clip
$200
Ssense
Etro Paisley-Print Cashmere-Blend Headband
$142
Matches Fashion
Sophie Buhai Bow Silk-Satin Hair Clip
$147
Matches Fashion
Versace Black & Gold Barocco Scrunchie
$90
Ssense
Maryam Nassir Zadeh Green Carnation Scrunchie
$60
Ssense
Prada Logo Plaque Hair Clip
$295
Farfetch
Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Logo-Patch Tartan Twill Bucket Hat
$112
Matches Fashion
Gucci Beige Canvas GG Wide Brim Hat
$650
Ssense