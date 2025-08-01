Summertime invites experimentation. During the hotter months, we bare a little more skin, move a bit more freely, and maybe, we’ll even layer on an unexpected bauble or two. When you’re wearing as little clothing as possible (hemlines rising, necklines dipping, etc.) the season offers prime real estate for novel ornamentation. Formerly niche accessories like toe rings, anklets, and belly chains suddenly feel refreshingly essential. Rihanna kicked off the season in May 2023 with a $600,000 pear-shaped diamond on her toe. Not long afterward, brands like Aflalo and Chan Luu introduced their own, more accessible takes. On the spring 2025 runways, Miu Miu debuted pearl-studded arm bands and chain-link belts dotted with jeweled flowers.

Summer’s sun-drenched, carefree spirit extends to both materials and attitude. This season’s jewelry, whether costume or fine, doesn’t need to be overly precious. In fact, the more playful, the better. We’re seeing elevated takes on seaside souvenirs—like shells, cords, and glass beads—reimagined through a fashion-forward lens, alongside high-end materials like pearls and diamonds. Prada’s crochet chokers channel a kind of luxe 2000s nostalgia, while Versace’s metallic mesh bandanna transforms a beach town classic into full-blown glamour.

This new wave of jewelry doesn’t take itself too seriously. It’s less about polish, more about personality. Stack on mismatched bracelets, tie a necklace around your waist, forget to take off your anklets. Maybe it’s the heat, maybe it’s the freedom of fewer layers—either way, now is the time to get a little weird with your jewelry. Consider it full permission to adorn every inch of your sun-exposed skin. Less fabric can actually be more fun. Shop our favorite unexpected summer pieces, below.