Summer’s Best Sandals Have Plenty of Personality

Time to book that pedicure, because the most exciting shoes of the summer are toe-baring, easy-breezy sandals with lots of personality. Those who prioritize comfort have plenty of fabulous options to choose from this season, from sleek leather flip flop styles to cushy slides. If you’re looking for a little extra height, kitten heels feel fresher than ever, accented with delicate basket weaves or simple double straps. Looking for a lot more height? There’s lots of those, too, from sky-high platforms to sleek and sexy stilettos. Check out all of our favorites, below.