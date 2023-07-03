ADD TO CART

Summer’s Best Sandals Have Plenty of Personality

From comfortable, everyday flats to sky-high statement platforms.

Collage by Ashley Peña
Time to book that pedicure, because the most exciting shoes of the summer are toe-baring, easy-breezy sandals with lots of personality. Those who prioritize comfort have plenty of fabulous options to choose from this season, from sleek leather flip flop styles to cushy slides. If you’re looking for a little extra height, kitten heels feel fresher than ever, accented with delicate basket weaves or simple double straps. Looking for a lot more height? There’s lots of those, too, from sky-high platforms to sleek and sexy stilettos. Check out all of our favorites, below.

The Best Flat Sandals

Perfect for days when you’re on the go.
Bottega Veneta Off-White Lido Sandals
$1,350
Ssense
Lemaire Black Classic Sandals
$292
$495
Ssense
The Row Ginza Two-tone Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops
$990
Net-A-Porter
Cassandra Sandals In Smooth Leather
$875
YSL
Emme Parsons Bari Leather Sandals
$250
Net-A-Porter
Paul Andrew Cube Leather Espadrilles Sandals
$795
Matches Fashion

The Most Comfortable Sandals

These soft, cushioned styles will keep you feeling light on your feet.
Balenciaga Pink Chunky Slides
$312
$495
Ssense
MELISSA Black Melissa Free Platform Sandal
$68
$85
Ssense
SR Nora Sandal Heel
$612.50
$875
Sergio Rossi
Roger Vivier Slidy Viv Crystal-embellished Leather Slides
$990
Matches Fashion
Adidas Originals Pink & White Adilette Slides
$24
$60
Ssense
CROCS Black Echo Slides
$42
$60
Ssense

Stylish Low-Heeled Sandals

Just the right amount of lift.
Bottega Veneta Beige Lounge Sandals
$990
Ssense
Triomphe Sandal
$1,150
Celine
Women's Strappy Sandal With Bamboo AMBOO
$990
Gucci
Pillow Top Absolute 40
$695
Tamara Mellon
Maryam Nassir Zadeh Black Riviera Sandals
$221
$325
Ssense
Capri Metallic Low Heel Sandal
$248
Tory Burch

The Coolest Platform Sandals

Stand tall and make a statement in these high-rise styles.
Sandal with Sculptural Platform
$1,990
Ferragamo
Eytys Black Olympia Heeled Sandals
$357
$575
Ssense
Coperni Blue Wedge Sandals
$311
$510
Ssense
Suriel
$159.95
Zigi
Simon Miller Yellow Blackout Platform Sandals
$273
$515
Ssense
Norma Platform
$294
Bryr Studio

Sandals With Personality

Let your shoes do the talking this summer.
Loewe Petal 90 Braided-platform Leather Sandals
$1,600
Matches Fashion
MARNI Pink Fussbett Sandals
$370
$755
Ssense
Alaia La Sculpture 100 Leather and Wood Wedge Sandals
$1,650
Matches Fashion
Soft Padded Nappa Sandals
$1,200
Prada
Cult Gaia Ilona Pearl-Embellished Leather Sandals
$317
$528
Moda Operandi
Simon Miller Black Beep Heeled Sandals
$286
$440
Ssense

Sleek and Simple Heeled Sandals

Perfect for dressed-up nights out.
Khaite Linden Patent Leather Sandals
$950
Moda Operandi
Christian Louboutin Black Condora 85 Heeled Sandals
$845
Ssense
Balenciaga Black Cagole Sandals
$890
Ssense
Amina Muaddi Silver Gilda Heeled Sandals
$705
$870
Ssense
Studded Metallic Leather High-heeled Sandals
$1,650
Prada
Saint Laurent Dive Crystal-embellished Satin Mules
$1,050
Net-A-Porter