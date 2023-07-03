ADD TO CART
Summer’s Best Sandals Have Plenty of Personality
From comfortable, everyday flats to sky-high statement platforms.
by Amir La Sure
Collage by Ashley Peña
Time to book that pedicure, because the most exciting shoes of the summer are toe-baring, easy-breezy sandals with lots of personality. Those who prioritize comfort have plenty of fabulous options to choose from this season, from sleek leather flip flop styles to cushy slides. If you’re looking for a little extra height, kitten heels feel fresher than ever, accented with delicate basket weaves or simple double straps. Looking for a lot more height? There’s lots of those, too, from sky-high platforms to sleek and sexy stilettos. Check out all of our favorites, below.
The Best Flat Sandals
Perfect for days when you’re on the go.
The Most Comfortable Sandals
These soft, cushioned styles will keep you feeling light on your feet.
Stylish Low-Heeled Sandals
Just the right amount of lift.
The Coolest Platform Sandals
Stand tall and make a statement in these high-rise styles.
Sandals With Personality
Let your shoes do the talking this summer.
Sleek and Simple Heeled Sandals
Perfect for dressed-up nights out.