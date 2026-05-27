The 20 Best Thong Sandals for Summer 2026

Peak sandal season is upon us—and for summer 2026, the look of the moment is the thong, colloquially known as the flip-flop. Held to the foot by a Y-shaped strap, thong sandals have been adorning toes since the days of Ancient Egyptian civilization; since then, the style has ebbed and flowed in popularity for centuries. Today, it is a closet staple that can be seen (and shopped) across the spectrum—from Gucci to Auralee to Staud—in both flat and heeled versions. Fashion acolytes might credit the shoe’s resurgence to The Row, whose 2019 Ginza sandal was an instant hit.

Thong sandals are a surprisingly versatile shoe for summer. They’re great for dressing down workwear that can feel stuffy in the warmer months (think: suiting separates) but they’re also at home with Bermuda shorts or a sarong by the beach. Taller iterations, like Alaïa’s sculptural wedge style, are newer to the trend cycle and feel particularly fresh with eveningwear. Shop all of our favorite thong sandals, and see how we’re wearing them, here.

Dress Down a Summer Suit

Auralee’s green thong sandals add a welcome dose of color and levity to a dark linen set.

Keep It Classic in a T-Shirt and Jeans

You can’t go wrong with your favorite tee, jeans, and sandals—it’s the unofficial off-duty uniform for city summers, after all.

Try Some Shape-Shifting

Alaïa’s sky-high wedge sandals call for an equally sculptural dress, like this draped style from Toteme.

Bermuda, Bahama

For a beach jaunt or a weekend off, thong sandals and a pair of Bermuda shorts make perfect sense. Go for a pair of long shorts that are structured or tailored to lend a polished feel.

Greet the Sun in a Sarong (Over Trousers)

Shake up your typical trousers by dabbling in summer’s sarong-over-pants trend. Loewe’s heavy sandals help anchor the look.

Summer Brights

Aeyde’s kitten-heeled thong in nude is elegant and neutral, a match made for bold summer brights.

Shop more thong sandals here: