FASHION

The 20 Best Thong Sandals for Summer 2026

Outfit inspiration that mixes runway with an everyday staple.

by Christina Holevas
A comp of different celebs wearing thong sandals
Images courtesy of Getty
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Peak sandal season is upon us—and for summer 2026, the look of the moment is the thong, colloquially known as the flip-flop. Held to the foot by a Y-shaped strap, thong sandals have been adorning toes since the days of Ancient Egyptian civilization; since then, the style has ebbed and flowed in popularity for centuries. Today, it is a closet staple that can be seen (and shopped) across the spectrum—from Gucci to Auralee to Staud—in both flat and heeled versions. Fashion acolytes might credit the shoe’s resurgence to The Row, whose 2019 Ginza sandal was an instant hit.

Thong sandals are a surprisingly versatile shoe for summer. They’re great for dressing down workwear that can feel stuffy in the warmer months (think: suiting separates) but they’re also at home with Bermuda shorts or a sarong by the beach. Taller iterations, like Alaïa’s sculptural wedge style, are newer to the trend cycle and feel particularly fresh with eveningwear. Shop all of our favorite thong sandals, and see how we’re wearing them, here.

Dress Down a Summer Suit

Auralee’s green thong sandals add a welcome dose of color and levity to a dark linen set.

Melange Linen Overshirt with Buckles
$200
Massimo Dutti
Melange Trousers with Linen Side Piece
$200
Massimo Dutti
Leather Flip Flops
$565
Auralee
The Bianca Raffia Bag Large
$630
Lié Studio

Keep It Classic in a T-Shirt and Jeans

You can’t go wrong with your favorite tee, jeans, and sandals—it’s the unofficial off-duty uniform for city summers, after all.

InterLock Cotton Function T-Shirt
$40
Aritzia
Noon Jean in Cloud Wash
$450
Ossou
The San Diego leather thong sandals
$600
Jamie Haller
54mm Wayfarer Sunglasses
$191
Ray-Ban

Try Some Shape-Shifting

Alaïa’s sky-high wedge sandals call for an equally sculptural dress, like this draped style from Toteme.

Cocoon draped voile-paneled knitted midi dress
$860
Toteme
Cube wedge sandals
$1,750
Alaïa
Serpentine Earrings
$190
Chan Luu
The Pouch
$290
Porto

Bermuda, Bahama

For a beach jaunt or a weekend off, thong sandals and a pair of Bermuda shorts make perfect sense. Go for a pair of long shorts that are structured or tailored to lend a polished feel.

Étienne oversized shirt in dobby stripe
$76.50
$128
J.Crew
Jetway Short
$110
Aritzia
Dune Classic Leather Thong Sandals
$750
The Row
Prada sunglasses with the iconic metal plaque
$550
Prada

Greet the Sun in a Sarong (Over Trousers)

Shake up your typical trousers by dabbling in summer’s sarong-over-pants trend. Loewe’s heavy sandals help anchor the look.

365 Ribbed Tank
$68
Alex Mill
Printed wrap silk skirt
$695
Dries Van Noten
Tailored Satin Straight Leg Pants
$139
Cos
Toggle flat sandal
$1,100
Loewe

Summer Brights

Aeyde’s kitten-heeled thong in nude is elegant and neutral, a match made for bold summer brights.

Timy satin camisole
$1,480
Khaite
Flared Silk Skirt
$770
Tory Burch
Olenna 65 leather thong sandals
$595
Aeyde
Jodie mini Intrecciato distressed metallic leather tote
$3,300
Bottega Veneta

Shop more thong sandals here:

Suede thong sandals
$560
Toteme
Paton leather sandals
$210
A.Emery
Tee Thong Sandals in Slick Nappa
$790
Proenza Schouler
Marykate Thong Sandals
$295
Stuart Weitzman
Sampieri Flat Thong rubber flip flops
$850
Bottega Veneta
Archer Sandal
$920
Khaite
Saionara leather flip flops
$290
Ancient Greek Sandals
Lucille nubuck wedge thong sandals
$570
Jude
Meta croc-effect leather flip flops
$550
Emme Parsons
Thong sandals
$795
Miu Miu
Leather wedge thong sandals
$505
St. Agni
Le Monde Béryl Flat Thong Sandal
$585
Le Monde Beryl
Jo PVC flip flops
$335
Christopher Esber
Women's Vittoria thong
$590
Gucci