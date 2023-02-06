The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Everyone You Adore

In need of Valentine’s Day gift inspiration? Whether you’re shopping for yourself, your S.O., your best friend or everyone on your roster (we won’t tell), the W editors have you covered. From chic beauty gifts to stylish sips and fabulous jewelry, there’s something for everyone. Just don’t forget to write a card!

The Chicest Champagne Alternative

“For all of my galentines who are sober for the next 9-10 months—wink—this delicious, light, subtly fruity zero ABV champagne substitute is headed your way. Cheers!” — Oona Wally, Senior Visuals Editor

A Fragrance By Any Name

“This spicy and fruity eau de parfum by Byredo allows you to customize the label with a name that’s meaningful to you and your Valentine. It’ll be hard to choose between a dream destination, a lucky number, or a special moment, but the gin accord, violet fields, and woody balsam scent will help guide you to the right moniker.” — Che Baez, Associate Visuals Editor

The Newest Woodsy Scent

“Because I want to jumpstart my partner’s fragrance collection, I’ll also be gifting him Aesop’s new Eidesis Eau de Parfum. The complex, woody and amber-y fragrance is a fresh, unconventional take on classic notes.” — CB

All-In-One Eye Makeup

“This set is just what your bestie needs for the perfect Valentine’s date makeup look: matte and sparkling eyeshadows in neutral tones, the brand’s new eyeliner pencil and the ultimate mascara. They’ll be batting their full and fluttery eyelashes all night long.” —CB

Love Letter Supplies

“The only thing I love more than sending a handwritten note is receiving one, and nothing makes a person more inclined to get out there ol’ quill than some gorgeous stationery.” — Carolyn Twersky, Staff Writer

A Heart for the Home

“Whether you're making pasta for your girls or whipping up some risotto with your partner, this heart-shaped Le Creuset pot will add an extra dose of love to any cozy home-cooked meal.” — Tori López, Assistant Fashion Market Editor

Cupid To Go

“This sweet bag is soft to the touch and embroidered with cherubs that create love wherever they go. If you’re flying solo this year, treat yourself, and put those feelings in the bag—you’ll look better than your ex and might just find your next.” — Amir La Sure, Lead Accessories Assistant

Another Form of Protection

“Protect your loved one’s phone as much as you protect their heart. This pearly pink case will make them feel warm and fuzzy inside.” —ALS

A Non-Corny Chocolate Box

“What can I say? I'm a sucker for the nostalgic, heart-shaped, chocolate box. La Maison du Chocolat puts a luxury spin on a cult classic, filled with the perfect assortment of salty, sweet, crunchy and chewy.” — Jenna Wojciechowski, Senior Fashion Market Editor

A Rose for Your Toes

“The perfect heel for a budding romance. Pun intended.” — Faith Brown, Social Media Editor

A Pillar Candle With a Twist

“This surrealist scented candlestick has been on my wishlist for quite some time. This Galentine’s day, I’ve decided to gift it to a few friends who could use a little extra love and warmth this season.” — FB

Red, Red Wine

“My mother always taught me to never show up empty handed. Whether your special someone is cooking for you or the girls are getting together for an anti-valentine's day dinner party, a bottle of wine from Vivanterre is always the answer.” — FB

Say It With Flowers

“Flowers never go out of style. While there is always the option of doing a last minute bodega run, a little thought and planning in advance can go a long way!” — FB

A Bit of Bling

“Pulling out all the stops for your Valentine this year? You can’t go wrong with a delicate, timeless bracelet.” — ALS

A Year of Thrills

“Because I’m single and have a cynic’s heart, I would like to spend this February 14th watching horror movies with my friends on the couch. I’m hoping to receive a subscription to the horror streaming platform Shudder, where I can’t wait to watch A Wounded Fawn, which I've heard is fabulous.” — Maxine Wally, Senior Digital Editor

Fresh, Clean Breath

“Nothing kills a romantic vibe quicker than bad breath. Do yourself a favor and stock up on this clean, delicious, highly effective toothpaste in advance of any V Day plans.” — Andrea Whittle, Features Director

A Golden Letter

“There’s something so satisfying about a big, chunky letter charm. I’ve been wearing an A on a green silk cord for a few months, and it never fails to attract compliments. I’ll be gifting an S to my sister this year!” — AW

“Attractive” Hand Cream

“It’s all in the name. Give a tube of this fabulously scented hand cream to your friend who always maintains a full roster—maybe they even have mulitple dates lined up on Tuesday.” — AW

Sweet Frozen Treats

“What better way to satisfy your heart and palate this Valentine’s Day than with eight mini ice creams? These frozen treats are made with oat milk so not only are they delicious, they’re gentle on your tummy too. My personal favorites are Mint Strawberry and Lychee Rose.” — Trang Chuong, Research Manager

A Sweet, Simple Ring

“A personalized signet ring like this one from Catbird meets the jewelry-on-Valentine’s-Day tradition while also acknowledging the individuality of the person you’re giving it to. What could be better than that?” — Claire Valentine, Culture Editor

“I love the idea of giving (or receiving) this very chic, black thong for Valentine’s Day. It’s a more stylish take on the cliché Valentine’s lingerie gift, but it’s still sexy!” — Christina Holevas, Senior Accessories and Jewelry Editor