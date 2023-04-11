For the second year in a row, I made the pilgrimage to Geneva, Switzerland for the 2023 Watches & Wonders summit, a mecca for watch lovers, journalists, and collectors alike. Over the course of three crazy days I met with many of the top watch brands, from jewelry houses like Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels, to heritage watch brands like Rolex, Jaeger-LeCoultre and Patek Philippe, to fashion houses like Gucci and Chanel. This year I noticed a big focus on jewelry watches, and whimsical, colorful offerings—perhaps catering to a younger set of collectors and the expanding market of female buyers. There was also an emphasis on heritage and re-issued styles, which might be a nod to the burgeoning vintage watch market and archive-obsessed collectors. Check out some of the craziest, most luxe, and most interesting watches I saw at the summit, below.

Piaget High Jewelry Watch Cuff Courtesy of Piaget This cuff watch from Piaget is inspired by the brand’s jewelry watches of the 1960s-70s, and it was one of my favorites this year. Each piece is hand-engraved, meaning no two watches are exactly the same. Personally I am partial to the turquoise version because of its versatility from day to night. Picture it with vintage denim—perfection.

Cartier Baignoire Bangle Courtesy of Cartier Cartier originally released the Baignoire watch (named for the shape of a bathtub) in 1912. It’s been on my vintage-hunting wish list for quite some time, so I was very excited to see it reissued in many different models for 2023. This bangle version, which blends the world of jewelry and watches, made quite a splash at the show.

Hermès Arceau Hermès Watch Courtesy of Hermes This hand-painted Hermès watch reimagines one of the house’s famous scarves for the TikTok era. Look closely and you’ll see that the princess atop the horse wields a selfie stick for capturing every movement.

Chanel Mademoiselle Privé Pique-Aiguilles Courtesy of Chanel Inspired in size and shape by the pin cushions of the Chanel’s seamstresses, this domed, diamond-faced beauty sits large on the wrist.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso One Precious Colors Courtesy of Jaeger-LeCoultre Jaeger-LeCoultre showed this stunning variation of their classic Reverso watch, with a hand-crafted mosaic case, paying tribute to art-deco style.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Courtesy of Rolex Rolex showed a number of playful styles for 2023. My favorite was this cheerful take on the Oyster Perpetual. The colored bubbles represent the five-hued faces that Rolex released of this style in 2020. It’s a surprising take on the classic style, which tends to be a quieter option among the brand’s offerings.

Patek Phillipe Aquanaut Courtesy of Patek Phillipe Patek Philippe revisited its sporty Aquanaut in rose gold with a warm, sunburst-brown dial. Brown has been trending in fashion for the past several seasons, with many among the fashion crowd wearing monochromatic looks in chocolate shades which makes this the on-trend timepiece perfect for right now.

Gucci G-Timeless Moonlight Courtesy of Gucci This made-to-order timepiece from Gucci is customized with the wearer’s place, time, and date of birth within its details and design. With an outdial dedicated to the zodiac signs, it’s the most luxurious gift for any astrology lover.

Van Cleef & Arpels High Jewelry Watch Courtesy of Van Cleef & Arpels This uber-chic high jewelry secret watch from Van Cleef & Arpels is the ultimate evening wear accessory. A pinch of its pavé-diamond circles reveals the sunburst timeface beneath.

Tag Heuer Carrera Courtesy of Tag Heuer For its 60th anniversary, Tag Heuer reissued its classic Carrera watch, which was first released in 1963. My favorite is this racy red and black—perfect for fans of Formula 1 or just clocking the hours you spend binging Drive to Survive.

Grand Seiko Limited-Edition Spring Drive Courtesy of Gran Seiko This limited-edition platinum timepiece was hand-engraved by artisans in Japan and inspired by a snow-covered forest.

Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Courtesy of Hublot Hublot updated its signature Big Bang watch in a smaller size, 32mm, available in a range of metals and with interchangeable straps. It’s a nice nod to a growing group of female watch collectors, but will look at home on any buyer.

Chopard Haute Joaillerie Watch Courtesy of Chopard You can always count on Chopard to bring the bling, and it didn’t disappoint this year with the diamond and emerald stunner. This piece is so committed to shining that even the watch face is covered in diamonds—an instant family heirloom.

Roger Dubuis Excalibur Blacklight Spin-Stone™ Monobalancier Courtesy of Roger Dubuis This limited-edition skeleton watch from Roger Dubuis is coated in a special material that makes it literally glow by day, night, or under UV light making it a 24/7 high-tech centerpiece to any look.

Dolce & Gabbana Anna Watch Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana Dolce & Gabbana introduced two wristwatches to their Anna fine jewelry collection. This version in yellow citrines calls to mind a sunny Italian summer on the coast.

Tudor Black Bay 54 Courtesy of Tudor Tudor drew inspiration for this addition to their Black Bay line from their first ever dive watch, which was released In 1954. The colors and markers of this style give it a vintage feel that I predict will be a hit with collectors.

Vacheron Constantin Patrimony Retrograde Day-Date Courtesy of Vacheron I love the salmon-pink face on this vintage-inspired Day-Date. It’s a beautiful, subtle watch that’s great for casual, everyday wear. I would pair mine with a classic jeans and t-shirt combination.