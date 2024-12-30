ADD TO CART

24 Stylish Winter Coats That Will Actually Keep You Warm

Because wintertime isn’t just a season—it’s an experience.

by Che Baez
I’m a born-and-bred New Yorker who, ten months ago, made the move to another iconic U.S. metropolis: Chicago. The Windy City quickly won me over with its breathtaking lakefront, a food scene that rivals New York’s (yes, The Bear is accurate), and vibrant, diverse neighborhoods. But one topic dominates every conversation here: wintertime. From my very first encounter with a local, the warnings were clear. “You know the winters here are brutal, right?” they’d say. And just before parting: “Good luck with winter.” At first, I brushed it off. After all, New York winters are no joke. Snow, ice, and frigid winds are hardly foreign to me. How much worse could it be?

Then came the reality check: 10 degrees Fahrenheit, with a “real feel” of -7. This wasn’t just cold—it was a kind of piercing chill that no amount of layering seemed to block. Suddenly, I understood the locals’ fixation. Chicago winters are relentless, and stepping outside becomes less about braving the elements and more about sheer survival. In this kind of weather, finding the right coat isn’t just a purchase—it’s a necessity. Hours of research, countless reviews, and debates over warmth, style, and practicality turned my search into a mission. Down or synthetic? Puffer or wool? Can you balance functionality with something that looks remotely stylish?

So whether you’re a fellow newcomer, or a seasoned snow bunny preparing for January’s biting cold, these coats can help you stay warm without the stress. Because winter isn’t just a season—it’s an experience.

Puffers

The North Face x SKIMS 2000 Retro Nuptse Jacket
$350
SKIMS
Holzweiler Gia Down Jacket
$483
$690
Holzweiler
Guest in Residence Quilted Puffer Jacket
$895
Guest in Residence
Mackage Calina Lustrous Down Maxi Coat
$1,250
Mackage

Shearling

Phoebe Philo Shearling Robe Coat
$20,000
Phoebe Philo
Loewe Shearling Jacket
$6,450
Loewe
16Arlington Black Lorona Shearling Coat
$4,200
16Arlington
Toteme Signature Shearling Jacket
$2,500
Toteme

Wool Coats

Balenciaga Double-Breast Hourglass Wool Coat
$3,750
Balenciaga
Amomento Brown Single-Breasted Maxi Long Coat
$666
$740
SSENSE
The Frankie Shop Gais Coat
$495
The Frankie Shop
Saint Laurent Long Coat in Cashmere and Wool Felt
$7,000
Saint Laurent

Classic Camel

Khaite Rothen Belted Double Face Wool Coat
$4,400
Neiman Marcus
The Row Essentials Malika belted Camel Hair Coat
$6,250
Net-a-Porter
Toteme Signature Double-breasted Wool Coat
$1,136
Farfetch
Prada Long Cashgora Single Breast Coat
$6,000
Bergdorf Goodman

Scarf Coats

Erdem Coat with Detachable Scarf
$1,875
$3,745
Erdem
The Row Notte Long Cashmere Coat
$11,500
Saks Fifth Avenue
Gucci Belted Wool and Silk-Blend Coat
$6,500
Net-A-Porter
Fleurette Vince Wool Maxi Coat with Detachable Scarf
$1,495
Bergdorf Goodman

Faux Fur

Entire Studios Chrysalis Coat in Frost
$999
Entire Studios
Herno Curly Faux Fur Coat
$855
Herno
Acne Studios Fluffy Jacket
$1,450
Acne Studios
LouLou Studio Aritao Belted Faux Fur Coat
$435
$725
Bergdorf Goodman