FASHION

These 20 Wool Coats Under $500 Won’t Ruin Your Outfit

Bundle up, look chic, and stay warm.

by Christina Holevas
Loli Bahia wears a Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano coat and shoes; stylist’s own gloves.
Photograph by Karim Sadli, styled by Grace Coddington
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Few fashion items endure like a well-cut wool coat in the wintertime. Purchasing a quality version of this forever classic buys you shortcut to timeless style—and, importantly, warmth as the temps go down. The right shape can easily live in your closet for years, but that doesn’t mean you need to shell out a month’s rent to find the best style. From heritage brands like Banana Republic and J. Crew to contemporary upstarts like Rue Sophie and The Frankie Shop, there are so many places to find your new favorite wardrobe staple (and stay warm while doing it). We’ve found 20 great options under $500—shop them right here.

Long Sophia Coat
$450
Alex Mill
Double Faced Top Coat
$348
Banana Republic
Voluminous Belted Wool Coat
$379
& Other Stories
The Only Coat
$350
Aritzia
Belted Double Faced Wool Long Coat
$429
Cos
Chiara topcoat in double face
$450
J.Crew
The Jamie Wool-Cashmere Coat
$500
The Favorite Daughter
Handmade Oversized Wool Coat
$249
Mango
Short Double Face Jacket
$450
Bimba y Lola
Martine Belted Coat
$398
Rue Sophie
Altdorf Wool Coat
$495
The Frankie Shop
Long Wool Coat
$319
Zara
George Wrap Coat
$395
Aligne
Single-Breasted Topcoat in Leopard Print
$398
Madewell
Wool Blend Double-Breasted Coat with Tuxedo Collar
$420
Massimo Dutti
2-Way 3 Button Boucle Wool Coat
$395
Dunst
Edie Pure Wool Leopard Double Faced Coat
$495
Hush
Wool Blend Longline Coat
$450
London Fog
Classic Collar Wool Herringbone Coat
$498
Eileen Fisher
Balmacaan Coat
$129
Uniqlo