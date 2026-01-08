FASHION

The 25 Best Work Bags to Elevate Your Office Schlep

by Christina Holevas
New year, new career...anyone? We know, you’re probably not coming to W for job advice (might we suggest Forbes?). But if your resolution is to up your office ante this year, we can absolutely suggest wardrobe ideas to get you there.

Start with the most important piece: the everyday tote. Workplace polish begins with a chic container for all of life’s essentials—whether that’s your laptop, today’s lunch, or tonight’s gym clothes (it is resolution season, after all). Our edit below spans the price spectrum, with stylish picks that can carry it all. No matter the season, a great work bag is a smart investment you’ll keep in rotation for years. Look for a piece that’s timeless in shape and color and well-made, with quality materials that suit your budget. We’ve rounded up everything from high-end vegan leather options to canvas classics, plus ultra-luxe designer styles. Shop them all, right here.

Grained-leather day tote dark chocolate
$1,790
Toteme
Sprout Tote Large
$745
Liffner
Days Carryall in Smooth Calf
$1,590
Proenza Schouler
Large leather tote bag
$4,300
Prada
Soft Caye
$390
Paloma Wool
Paloma Tote Taupe
$368
Freja
Marcel Bag
$2,300
The Row
The Eva Weekend Tote
$960
Lié Studio
Medium New Luggage
$4,350
Celine
Black Big Washer Canvas Tote
$440
$242
Y's
Crosby Bag
$3,600
Khaite
Romy Tote
$595
Tory Burch
Soft Empire Carryall Bag 40
$695
Coach
Cannolo leather shoulder bag
$3,190
Jil Sander
Traversée large leather- and webbing-trimmed canvas tote
$395
Rue de Verneuil
Model S
$595
Auto Studio
Cyme
$560
Polène
Private Eye large leather tote
$5,450
Métier
Classic Easy Zipper Tote
$328
Cuyana
Hobo Salvage Black
$391
Dragon Diffusion
Loafer Cabas tasseled leather-trimmed suede shoulder bag
$2,590
JW Anderson
The Stockholm
$670
DeMellier
Black Tina Frame Bag
$3,000
Calvin Klein
Black 'The Dakota' Bag
$595
Marc Jacobs
Smooth Leather Shoulder Bag
$905
Aesther Ekme