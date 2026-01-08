New year, new career...anyone? We know, you’re probably not coming to W for job advice (might we suggest Forbes?). But if your resolution is to up your office ante this year, we can absolutely suggest wardrobe ideas to get you there.

Start with the most important piece: the everyday tote. Workplace polish begins with a chic container for all of life’s essentials—whether that’s your laptop, today’s lunch, or tonight’s gym clothes (it is resolution season, after all). Our edit below spans the price spectrum, with stylish picks that can carry it all. No matter the season, a great work bag is a smart investment you’ll keep in rotation for years. Look for a piece that’s timeless in shape and color and well-made, with quality materials that suit your budget. We’ve rounded up everything from high-end vegan leather options to canvas classics, plus ultra-luxe designer styles. Shop them all, right here.