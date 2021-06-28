Last year’s BET Awards was a pioneer in pulling off a successful awards ceremony in the midst of lockdown, and as this year’s edition returned to a standard in-person event the stars brought their fashion and performance best. Megan Thee Stallion, for one, performed her new single “Thot Shit” against the backdrop of a giant diamond shaped like a vagina. Cardi B announced the imminent arrival of her second child with Offset in the form of a bedazzled bodysuit with a sheer cutout around her stomach. But one of the biggest standouts came at the evening’s very beginning when practically everyone delivered on the red carpet. There was Tyler, the Creator toting two briefcases; Naomi Campbell shimmering in Gucci; Zendaya throwing it back to spring 2003 Versace in honor of Beyoncé; and Queen Latifah looking regal as ever in a Thom Browne cape. And to no one’s surprise, Lil Nas X lived up to his rep as the awards show’s star. See some of his many looks and more of the night’s best dressed, here.