Last year’s BET Awards was a pioneer in pulling off a successful awards ceremony in the midst of lockdown, and as this year’s edition returned to a standard in-person event the stars brought their fashion and performance best. Megan Thee Stallion, for one, performed her new single “Thot Shit” against the backdrop of a giant diamond shaped like a vagina. Cardi B announced the imminent arrival of her second child with Offset in the form of a bedazzled bodysuit with a sheer cutout around her stomach. But one of the biggest standouts came at the evening’s very beginning when practically everyone delivered on the red carpet. There was Tyler, the Creator toting two briefcases; Naomi Campbell shimmering in Gucci; Zendaya throwing it back to spring 2003 Versace in honor of Beyoncé; and Queen Latifah looking regal as ever in a Thom Browne cape. And to no one’s surprise, Lil Nas X lived up to his rep as the awards show’s star. See some of his many looks and more of the night’s best dressed, here.

Saweetie Photo by Rich Fury via Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana and Bulgari jewelry.

Meghan Thee Stallion with Pardison Fontaine Photo by Rich Fury via Getty Images Meghan Thee Stallion wears Jean Paul Gaultier dress and Bulgari jewelry.

Lil Kim and Zendaya Photo by Bennett Raglin via Getty Images Lil Kim wears Dolce & Gabbana and Zendaya wears a vintage Versace dress (in an homage to a dress Beyoncé wore to the 2003 BET awards ceremony) with Bulgari jewelry.

Jazmine Sullivan Photo by Paras Griffin via Getty Images Jazmine Sullivan wears Gucci.

Arlo Parks Photo by Rich Fury via Getty Images Arlo Parks wears Valentino.

Taraji P. Henson Photo by Amy Sussman via Getty Images Henson wears Versace.

Ashanti Photo by Rich Fury via Getty Images Ashanti wears Julien MacDonald.

Chloe Bailey Photo by Rich Fury via Getty Images Bailey wears Valentino.

Naomi Campbell and Marsai Martin Photo by Marsai Martin via Getty Images Campbell wears Gucci.

Photo by Johnny Nunez via Getty Images Cardi B at the 2021 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 27, 2021.

Photo by Paras Griffin via Getty Images Maxine Waters at the 2021 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 27, 2021.

Photo by Rich Fury via Getty Images Lil Nas X at the 2021 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 27, 2021.

Photo by Paras Griffin via Getty Images Takeoff, Quavos, and Offset at the 2021 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 27, 2021.

Photo by Rich Fury via Getty Images Queen Latifah at the 2021 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 27, 2021.

Photo by Rich Fury via Getty Images Ebony Obsidian at the 2021 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 27, 2021.

Photo by Paras Griffin via Getty Images H.E.R. at the 2021 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 27, 2021.

Photo by Rich Fury via Getty Images Coi Leray at the 2021 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 27, 2021.

Photo by Bennett Raglin via Getty Images Ciara and Andra Day at the 2021 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 27, 2021.

Photo by Paras Griffin via Getty Images Sevyn Streeter at the 2021 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 27, 2021.

