Beyoncé, music royalty to many, and her lookalike daughter Blue Ivy more than deserved that regal honorifics last night. The Cowboy Carter singer and her 12-year-old mini-me lit up the red carpet in coordinating liquid gold outfits during the Los Angeles premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King.

Both Beyoncé and Blue went with strapless metallic gowns for the occasion marking the pre-teen’s silver screen debut. Blue slipped into a custom Christian Siriano dress that featured a twisted and draped corset bodice. The floor-sweeping pouff skirt was equally as princess-worthy. Beyoncé, meanwhile, picked up on the metallics of her daughter’s outfit with some risqué disco stylings of her own. The singer opted for a statement Balmain number that was much more fitted than her daughter’s outfit. Beyoncé’s look started off with a cut-out detail at the bust before moving into a thigh-high leg slit and rounded gold pailettes throughout.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The evening was a big one for Beyoncé and Blue who, not so long ago, stepped into the spotlight during the singer’s Renaissance world tour, joining her mom on stage several times for a choreographed dance to the sing “My Power.”

They both provide their vocal talents to Mufasa: The Lion King, director Barry Jenkins’s live animated prequel to 2019’s The Lion King. Beyoncé created an album for the latter film, The Lion King: The Gift, which earned her a Grammy award that year in the Best Music Video category. In Mufasa, Beyoncé reprises her voice role as Queen Nala while Blue takes on the voice of Princess Kiara, the eldest lion cub daughter of Beyoncé’s character. The project also features Aaron Pierre as Mufasa and Donald Glover as Simba.

Following the premiere, Beyoncé had the ultimate proud mom moment as she took to Instagram in honor her daughter’s big moment. “My gorgeous baby girl,” she wrote. “This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining.