Beyoncé Is a Mother Trucker in a Fringe-Sleeve Jacket

Break out of the Slim Jims and Winstons, because Beyoncé has decided truck stop style is suddenly in fashion. Deciding to go true “Mother Trucker,” the singer posed atop an 18-wheeler in her latest Instagram photo drop. Despite the fact that the images were apparently shot somewhere in Japan as opposed to along Route 66, the trucker style inspiration is undeniable.

Styled by Shiona Turini, Beyoncé’s hero piece of the look is her black Balmain jacket. She cinched the waist in with a belt, adding a bit more oomph to the silhouette of the jacket’s power shoulders. Of course, the footlong fringe hanging from the sleeves is unmissable. She paired the jacket with a pair of voluminous Stella McCartney trousers and finished the look off with a pair of reflective shades and her near-constant Cowboy Carter era go-to: a ten gallon hat.

The fringe-trim jacket is a frequent mainstay for country music stars. Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Shania Twain, and (perhaps particularly) Tanya Tucker have all worn them numerous times on stage. And while all that fringe certainly adds dazzle and movement to any performance ensemble, their true origin is a bit more practical. Hunters, frontiersman, and actual cowboys wore buckskin fringe jackets because they dispersed rain and acted as a form of camouflage.

via @Beyoncé

Maybe we have beef jerky-type products on the brain because of the semi truck in her post, but taken all together, we can’t help but think Beyoncé’s look is distinctly similar to the longtime ring apparel of Slim Jim spokesman and professional wrestling legend “Macho Man” Randy Savage. That guy spent most of his life in a fringed jacket, cowboy hat, and shield glasses. Laugh, if you must, but his outfits sort of went hard.

Vinnie Zuffante/Archive Photos/Getty Images

While Beyoncé declared that Cowboy Carter wasn’t a country album necessarily (“This is a Beyoncé album.” Remember?), the entire era so far has clearly been inspired by country and western themes. The musician seems genuine about paying homage to icons of the genre and attracting existing country fans. What better way to win their hearts than with some big trucks and a (perhaps inadvertent) nod to a rasslin’ legend? Even if that’s not your thing, there’s no denying she looks like one badass mother trucker.