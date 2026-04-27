This week marked ten year’s since Lemonade was poured across the music landscape, and Beyoncé is in a celebratory mood. The star’s decade-old looks are still informing style, including hers. On Sunday night, Beyoncé posted a new carousel of photos in which she seems to be referencing herself.

The royal purple gown from Yves Saint Laurent’s spring 2026 collection made a splash on its own when it debuted on the Paris runways last year. Though, on Beyoncé it couldn’t help but recall the famous golden yellow dress from the famous “Hold Up” music video. Beyoncé posed with her perfect accessories: chunky black sunglasses, a spherical Cult Gaia bag, a silver pearl drop statement necklace, and a pair of burgundy slingback heels.

The photos were reportedly taken during an event to celebrate the album’s milestone anniversary. There were a few glimpses into the evening in the collection, including shots of the Renaissance singer checking her perfect reflection in the car with a purple mirror and a plate of sashimi topped with jalapeño slices. Spicy.

On April 23, she shared other pictures in honor of Lemonade. These were taken beachside, near a table set for a luxurious dinner. Beyoncé wore a beige long-sleeve jumpsuit with a brown leather belt, a flower crown, and gold hoop earrings. She posed with lemons and a full bottle of her SirDavis Whisky.

Hold up. Three lemons? Fans in the comments were quick to note the significance of the choice, namely that they’re hinting at the possibility of a new album on the horizon. It’s been four years since Beyoncé kicked of a reported album trilogy with Renaissance that continued with Cowboy Carter.So, it’s not unreasonable to think Act III is on the horizon.