Beyoncé Starts Her Engine in a Pair of Red Hot Leather Looks

No one commits to a theme quite like Beyoncé. At the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas over the weekend, the superstar staged a surprise appearance in a pair of looks that were as ready for the race track as they were the runway.

On Saturday night, Beyoncé, alongside and husband Jay-Z, popped up at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit in a red-hot look. Her leather Ferrari bodysuit featured teensy hot pants and a plunging, zip-up neckline. For added drama, she wore a matching cape at the back. Keeping the red theme going, Beyoncé accessorized with coordinating high heels and a bold lip. She finished everything off with a black Ferrari hat, leather racing gloves, and a mini bag accessorized with a checkered flag.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Beyoncé started off her day at the Grand Prix dressed for the part in a custom Louis Vuitton racing suit. Vuitton-branded patches stood out amongst red, white, and black leather panels. Accessorized with aviator glasses and red fingerless gloves, she wore the look for a “hot lap” with British driver Lewis Hamilton prior to the actual race. (Hamilton, notably, is sponsored by Ferrari, which helps to explain Beyoncé’s earlier look by the Italian car manufacturer).

Jay, for his part, opted for a low-key look comprised of black separates and Timberland boots.

Kym Illman/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Beyoncé and Hamilton have been friends for the better part of a decade, but we couldn’t help but wonder if her appearance signals a soft launch of her new musical act. If the internet is to be believed (which is always a big if), Beyoncé is gearing up to release a rock album as the third part of her trilogy—and this pair of leather-clad looks sits squarely within that emerging vocabulary.