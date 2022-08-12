Did Beyoncé Just Tease All Her Renaissance Visual Album Looks?

Beyoncé still hasn’t dropped a music video for “Break My Soul,” but there’s a chance it might be coming soon. Soon after her latest album Renaissance came out in July, Bey’s team explained she wanted fans to soak in the record sonically before she released any visuals. On Friday, an official teaser for the “I’m That Girl” video hit the Internet. Although we’ve already seen some of the looks and locations in the artwork that accompanied the album packaging, look closely at the 38-second mark, and there’s a split-second montage of loads of new looks. It’s all very Everything Everywhere All at Once, but it also suggests that an entire visual album is on the way. We love “I’m That Girl,” and all, but those few seconds contain just too damn much eleganza for one song, even by Beyoncé’s standards.

The drop also comes as fans speculate over what “Act II” might sound and look like. Bey originally billed Renaissance as the first act of a three-pronged project. While some have speculated that “Act II” may be an entirely new record in a different genre (country music has been a popular guess), others have theorized that “Act II” may be the visuals for the original album, while the third act will constitute an eventual tour.

Whatever the case, we now know something is coming, and it’s something big. Here’s a peek at a few of the looks hidden in the “I’m That Girl” teaser that caught our eye.

A Moi Renee Tribute

via Beyoncé/Vevo

via YouTube

Beyoncé sampled the late drag artist Moi Renee’s song “Miss Honey” in “Pure/Honey,” but it appears she’s also about to reference the song’s performance video as well.

The Beyoncé With a Thousand Faces

via Beyoncé/Vevo

*Sips Tea*

via Beyoncé/Vevo

But that’s none of Beyoncé’s business.

An Alien Superstar?

via Beyoncé/Vevo

What a Mesh

via Beyoncé/Vevo

A Retro Bob

via Beyoncé/Vevo

Ready for Studio 54

via Beyoncé/Vevo

Power Shoulders

via Beyoncé/Vevo

Throwing Shades

via Beyoncé/Vevo

There are a few more (including some we’ve already seen) in the video. See if you can find them. Hopefully, there will be even more when the official visuals drop. Sadly, she didn’t actually include a release date with the teaser.