Beyoncé has a rolodex of fashion moments to reference from her own career, but her last style callback is borrowed right from Jay-Z’s closet. For a recent backstage reunion with her Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé nodded to Jay’s “Suit and Tie” era in a sleek menswear-inspired look.

Earlier this month, Beyoncé stepped out to Kelly’s November 9 solo show in Los Angeles in a full ensemble from the Italian brand, Elisabetta Franchi. It featured a white poplin shirt, which was left partially unbuttoned, that tucked into a pair of pleated dress pants. While the ensemble is disguised as separates, it’s actually a 2-in-1 deal: the shirt and trousers are one piece.

Around the shirt’s collar was an undone bow tie, which was perhaps a reference to Jay’s 2013 collaboration with Justin Timberlake and Jay’s longtime habit of loosening his bowtie in the middle of an awards show. Beyoncé added her own finishing touches with gold earrings, black glasses, and a stack of chainlink necklaces.

Aptly, the bow-tie was Jay’s de facto uniform back in the 2000s and early 2010s.

Adding to the nostalgic moment was the oversized pant suit that Kelly wore—sans tie, however. The pair were also joined by Ms. Tina Knowles, who opted for an embellished Canadian tuxedo.

A quiet wink to the era that gave us “as long as I got my suit and tie.”