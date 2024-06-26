Beyoncé is ready for a “Yoo-Hoo Boys!” summer. For her latest ‘fit, the Cowboy Carter singer indulged in a different type of Americana style—more cottagecore, less “American Requiem”—during a trip to the Hamptons.

Beyoncé slipped into a plunging white sundress from Charo Ruiz for a day of yachting with her husband Jay-Z. Her mini featured a low-cut neckline that flowed into a fitted bodice and an eyelet-adorned skirt. Beyoncé styled her sundress with a matching sweater draped across her shoulders and cat-eye glasses from Miu Miu. A white bandana functioned as a headscarf while an actual scarf functioned as a keeepall shoulder bag. The singer sported Bottega Veneta’s red “scarf bag” from their pre-fall 2024 collection which debuted in May. While the accessory imitated the look of a bandana, it was actually created out of printed leather.

A bold red lip only turned up the heat on her already “Yoo-Hoo Boys!” fashion moment. The singer has been dabbling in her version of American-ized fashion since the release of her album Cowboy Carter. This latest look, though, seems to be part of a wider resurgence of retro-tinged, ’20s-inspired style.

@beyonce

Over at Paris Fashion Week, Sabrina Carpenter took cues from the oceanside style of Brigitte Bardot as she made her runway debut during Vogue World. The Espresso singer slipped into a custom Jacquemus look that featured a red and white stripe bathing suit. She then sported a low-slung maxi skirt, some cherry red pumps, and a matching headscarf à la Beyoncé. Carpenter’s signature blonde bob was on full display as was her statement red lipstick.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There’s plenty of overlap between Beyoncé and Carpenter’s looks: from the hair-obscuring bandanas to the matching lip color and plunging necklines. There’s also an air of nostalgia—almost as if starlets of decades past had personally picked out their respective outfits.

Beyoncé once co-signed Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl” summer a few years back. This year, however, is most definitely shaping up to be a “Yoo-Hoo Boys!” summer.